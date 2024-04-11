St. Charles schedules State of the City event

St. Charles residents are invited to hear about the current progress, challenges and future initiatives of the city at the ‘State of the City’ event on May 16.

Guests will have the opportunity to engage with St. Charles alderpersons, mayor and city staff.

The free event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Royal Fox Country Club, located at 4405 Royal and Ancient Drive. Light refreshments will be served before the presentation begins at 9:30 a.m.

“This is a new event for the City of St. Charles,” Mayor Lora Vitek said in a news release. “Our fiscal year begins May 1, and we are more than a year into our strategic plan, so this gives us a good opportunity to report on what’s happening in the city. We hope to see our residents and business owners there.”

Those planning to attend should RSVP at rsvp@stcharlesil.gov or call 630-762-7097.