St. Charles business aims to keep 100 mattresses out of landfills with May recycling drive

Verlo Mattress today announced that its St. Charles location is offering a free mattress recycling event during the month of May.

Verlo Mattress of St. Charles wants to help the Kane County community keep mattresses out of local landfills. May is a popular month for consumers to purchase new mattresses, driven by Memorial Day sales events, according to a news release from Verlo.

“With so many people replacing their old mattresses in May, we set a goal to keep at least 100 mattresses out of local landfills,” said Tommy Stetter, general manager and co-owner of Verlo Mattress St. Charles.

No purchase is required for free mattress recycling. Local residents can pick up a free recycling voucher during the month of May at Verlo Mattress of St. Charles’ factory store located at 2682 E. Main St.

Residents can drop off their old mattress and box foundations, along with the voucher, between 1 and 3 p.m. June 1 at the Verlo Mattress recycling drop site located in the East Main Street parking lot.

“Since opening, we’ve offered mattress recycling to all of our customers, and we’re really excited to extend that out to the community,” Stetter said. “Over time, we want to keep thousands of mattresses out of landfills, but for now, our goal is at least 100 for May.”

Starting Thursday, Kane County residents can stop in the St. Charles factory store to pick up a free mattress recycling voucher. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

To learn more about Verlo Mattress of St. Charles, visit verlo.com/st-charles-il/learn-more or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/VerloMattressofStCharlesIllinois/.