Recovery Centers of America in St. Charles holds its official opening

Recovery Centers of America staff cut the ribbon at their new outpatient facility at 300 Cardinal Drive in St. Charles on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Photo Provided by Recovery Centers of America)

Recovery Centers of America St. Charles, launched its new expanded outpatient center at 300 Cardinal Drive in St. Charles with a ribbon cutting and open house.

RCA is a health care network of substance abuse disorder treatment facilities on the East Coast and in the Midwest.

After relocating their outpatient services from South Elgin to the new 4,100-square-foot outpatient facility in December 2023 to accommodate a higher volume of patients, RCA held an official launch event for the new care center on April 25.

RCA’s staff of addiction experts, therapists and licensed clinical professionals with expertise in alcohol, drug and trauma treatment hosted members of the community, including members of the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce and fire department and local officials.

The new location more than triples its space, allowing RCA to serve more in-person patients while continuing its virtual and hybrid addiction services.

Each outpatient program includes specialized addiction treatment services, using a blend of group therapy, individual therapy, family support, and, often, medication management.

Outpatient services include family support, 12-step meetings, psychiatric services, RESCU for first responders, medication assisted treatment and SMART recovery meetings, many of which can be attended virtually. The center is open five days a week and provides evening sessions Monday through Thursday.

RCA opened its first Kane County location, an inpatient center at 47W400 Silver Glen Road in Campton Township, in September 2020 at the site of the former Glenwood School for Boys.

The inpatient and outpatient centers work in tandem to provide a full spectrum of support services. Patients with the most severe needs are treated at the inpatient center, while the outpatient center provides continued treatment for those patients and regular care for any Illinois resident struggling with addiction.

For more information about RCA’s St. Charles Outpatient Center, visit their website.