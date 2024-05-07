Kane County has $5 million in federal grants to help access to behavioral healthcare

Organizations in Kane County can now apply for grant funding from $20,000 to $300,000, to develop and enhance their behavioral health systems, including enhancing telehealth options. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

The Kane County Health Department is looking to dedicate $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to local organizations and agencies to support projects that will benefit the county’s behavioral health systems and mental health services.

In December 2023, the Kane County Board allocated almost $10 million in federal pandemic recovery funding from ARPA to the Kane County Health Department to address gaps in the behavioral health system, including coordinating access to treatment and resources to support youth and families.

The health department is now taking the first steps toward making a portion of those funds available through its Behavioral Health System Improvement Initiatives Grants.

“The mental health and well-being of our residents are top priorities for Kane County, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Michael Isaacson, executive director of the health department, said in a news release. “These grants will help build a more robust and resilient behavioral health infrastructure, ensuring that our community members have the support they need to thrive.”

In response to the increasing need for comprehensive mental health and substance use services, the health department is dedicating $5 million of the ARPA allocation to address these urgent community needs.

The funds will be used to provide financial grants to eligible local organizations, including nonprofits, community groups and service providers working on “innovative solutions to improve access and quality of behavioral health care,” according to a release from the health department.

Michael Isaacson, executive director of the Kane County Health Department (Kane County)

Organizations can now apply for grant funding from $20,000 to $300,000, to develop and enhance their behavioral health systems.

Applicants are asked to submit a proposal for projects that meet one of the main evaluation categories:

Expansion of behavioral health services

Integrated behavioral health care models

Prevention and early intervention

Enhance telehealth and technology

Organizations interested in applying for the grant should submit proposals that demonstrate innovative approaches to enhancing behavioral health systems, including but not limited to telehealth services, outreach programs, training and education for healthcare providers, and initiatives aimed at reducing stigma associated with mental health and substance use disorders, according to the health department.

“Our goal is a coordinated and data-driven behavioral health system that the community is aware and proud of,” Director of Community Health Kim Peterson said in the release. “The grant funds will support the organizations in our community who are providing innovative mental health and substance use solutions that reflect the needs of Kane County residents.”

The grant application process is open until Friday, June 21.

Full details on the application process, eligibility criteria, and funding guidelines are available on the Kane County Health Department’s website at: https://www.kanehealth.com/Pages/BH-Funding.aspx