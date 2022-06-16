St. Charles School District to add air conditioning to all cafeterias, community rooms and gymnasiums

The St. Charles School Board wants to make sure the school district’s buildings are usable all year round – including in a heat wave like the one we are experiencing now.

District administrators have recommended that air conditioning be added to all cafeteria, community rooms and gymnasiums in order to improve environments and extend year-round usability. Wold Architects has estimated the project will cost approximately $5.2 million.

At Monday’s St. Charles School Board meeting, board members unanimously approved an administration recommendation to have Wold begin working on the schematic design phase of the project. The project is expected to be bid out in the fall, with project completion set for next summer.

“The goal for substantial completion for all associated HVAC improvements is early August of 2023,” Dan Kritta, a partner with Wold Architects, said in a letter to district officials.

Board members also authorized the administration to pre-purchase the HVAC equipment because of increased lead times and supply chain concerns.

“Right now the lead times are between 42 and 52 weeks for some of that equipment,” John Baird, who recently stepped down from his position as the district’s assistant superintendent of operations, had told board members during the School Board’s Business Services Committee meeting on May 26.

Improvements will include replacement of HVAC equipment and making roof and structural modifications.

“Some spaces at the secondary school facilities currently have cooling capabilities and improvements are not required at these locations,” Kritta said.

The Sports Center (Fieldhouse) at St. Charles East High School is not part of the project.

“If the district is interested in pursuing this objective, we will adjust the budget and proposal to add the required scope of improvements,” Kritta said.











