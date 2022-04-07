St. Charles set to improve 3.9 miles of roads as part of street rehabilitation program

St. Charles plans to improve 3.9 miles of streets in the coming months as part of this year’s street rehabilitation program.

Work is anticipated to start in early May. All roadway work is scheduled to be completed in mid-August with parkway restoration to take place in September.

Alderpersons on the St. Charles City Council’s Government Services Committee on Monday recommended approval of a $2.7 million construction contract with Geneva Construction Company, contingent on funding approval in the fiscal 2022-2023 budget. The recommendation will now go to the full City Council for approval.

“We did see about a 10% increase in asphalt and concrete prices, which was to be kind of expected this year,” St. Charles Public Works Manager Ken Jay told aldermen.

The scope of work will include roadway resurfacing, sidewalk repairs, curb/gutter repairs, utility repairs and restoration. The city maintains about 140 miles of roads.

Those streets set to be resurfaced include:

• South 2nd Street from Prairie to Bowman streets.

• North 4th Street from State to Mark streets.

• Mark Street from North 5th to North 4th streets.

• South 7th Street from West Main Street (Route 64) to Indiana Street.

• South 14th Street from Indiana to Howard streets.

• South 15th Court from Howard Street to south end.

• Illinois Avenue from South 3rd to 10th avenues.

• Illinois Avenue from 38th Avenue to Kautz Road.

• McKinley Street from Ash Street to east end.

• Pleasant Plains Drive from Fairhaven Drive to east end.

• Tower Hill Drive from Pleasant Plains Drive to Campton Hills Road.

• Cumberland Green Drive from west limit to Cumberland Parkway.

• Cumberland Parkway from Cumberland Green Drive to South Kirk Road.

• Millington Road from Timbers Trail (west) to Timber Trails (east).

• North 2nd Avenue from Cedar to Chestnut avenues.

• North 3rd Avenue from West Main Street (Route 64) to Cedar Avenue.

• Matisse Drive from Picasso Drive to Deville Lane.

• Monet Place from Matisse Drive to Deville Lane.

• Picasso Drive from Matisse Drive to Deville Lane.



















