Boys Golf: Marmion’s Regan Konen captures Class 2A state golf individual title

Regan Konen knew right away he achieved the mountain top finish.
Konen, a Marmion junior, could call himself a state champion after his 141 two-day, 36-hole score outlasted Sacred Heart Griffin’s Cal Johnson by one stroke at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.
“...It was one of my favorite moments ever,” Konen told the Chronicle on Monday. “It was so unreal. My dad came right onto the green and hugged me and lifted me up. I was so happy; that was the first person I wanted to hug because he’s been my biggest supporter. It meant the world to me having my family there, and my coach [Lou Solarte], who really helped me out those two days.”
“It was a really long two days with the weather,” Konen continued. “It was one of the harshest conditions I’ve ever played in. It was just rewarding.”
Konen, in the windy bluster, finished the first round at 1-under par.
Konen was 1-under at the turn, and maintained it before bogeying hole 12 to even par. After parring 13, Konen had two birdies before bogeying 17 and parring 18 to finish the first day at 70.
“...We get done playing the first round,” Solarte said. “I would say, easily, one of the top-five worst weather I’ve ever been involved with as a player or a coach. We had a bite to eat, he looked at me and he said ‘Want to go chip?’... He was the only kid that was out there in the howling wind, rain. It did die down. The rain stopped, but it didn’t stop blowing and it was still freezing. We probably chipped and putted for another hour, hour and a half.”
The second round, Konen was at 1-under par at the turn before ripping off seven pars entering hole 17. Konen bogeyed it, but parred in hole 18 to finish with 71.
Johnson, who was 3-under entering the 13th hole of the second round, made a bogey and three consecutive pars to maintain 2-under. After a pair of bogeys on holes 17 and 18, Johnson finished the round even at 71 and finished at 142 for both days.
“I’m not a big leaderboard-checker, so I like to play my own game because I know it’s out of my control whatever [Johnson] does,” Konen said. “Just played my game throughout 17 holes and as I’m walking up to my approach shot into the green on 18, I asked my coach ‘how many [stroke lead] do I have?’ and he said ‘I have one’. So, I knew I had about an 80-footer for birdie on 18, and I need to two-putt; that definitely put more nerves on that but that was the only time I knew.”
“I think I’m pretty happy at the time I didn’t know throughout the round,” Konen continued. “After I learned how well he [Johnson] played throughout the day – he tore up those par threes – which was impressive.”
Konen is the second golfer in Marmion program history to win the Class 2A individual title, joining 2003 graduate Brandon Lawson, who won in 2002.
“I’ve just got to be grateful. I mean, everyone who has accomplished that has worked so hard for it,” Konen said. “I’m honored to be a part of that group and to hear being called the 2A state champion is really special to me. It makes me smile every time I hear it.”
Jones, St. Francis relish respective state finishes
St. Francis finished fifth as a team, and sophomore Beckett Jones (144) finished third individually in his second state tournament.
Jones was 2-over par to finish the first round. Jones maintained even par before bogeying two of his last three holes.
“...I thought I played really well; I was actually really sick both days, so yea, I was really proud of how I played the first day.”
In round two, Jones was 1-under through 17 holes before bogeying 18 to finish with 71 on the day.
“[The finish] gives us something to work towards in the future,” Jones said. “After a couple of days, I’m not too mad about third and really proud of what I did. Definitely something to build on in the next two years.”
Nicholas Sparacio (161), Cole Ahren (165), Braxton Harrison (165), James Collie (166) and Brogan Wallace (180) rounded out the scores for the Spartans.
“...We have a good mix of experienced players with three seniors and then we have a good mix of three guys who are very talented and played well,” Spartans coach Tony Perez said. “I had guys come on at the end of the season who I didn’t expect them to be in the top-six and they played well, shot good numbers [and] were consistent.”
St. Francis took second at sectionals as a team, and continued to ride the hot clubs the rest of the way.
“...We had about eight to nine kids who could’ve been in the top-six and that’s really good for me for next year only losing three of those kids,” Perez continued. “[Seniors] James Collie and Nick Sparacio’s leadership throughout the year has just been huge. It’s been like having two extra coaches with those kids and with showing them the right way...We peaked at the right time. We played an OK round at regionals that was good enough to get through and I think we played our best 18 holes at sectionals.”