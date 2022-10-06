Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Liam O’Donoghue, Geneva, soccer, junior

Name: Liam O’Donoghue
School: Geneva, junior
Sport: Soccer
Why he was selected: O’Donoghue scored two goals in a 3-1 victory over St. Charles East last week. O’Donoghue was voted Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with sports reporter Jacob Bartelson.
Bartelson: You’ve talked previously about loving playing on this team. Why is that?
O’Donoghue: Since my freshman year, I was on junior varsity with a lot of the guys on the team right now, so I have built great relationships with them on the field and off. So when I play, I play for us all to succeed and I want to see all of us succeed together in the postseason.
Bartelson: Do you feel you’re playing your best soccer right now?
O’Donoghue: Yeah, I think where we are currently in the season, I’m very confident in my play. When we are playing better as a team, I play better individually.
Bartelson: How did you fall in love with the sport?
O’Donoghue: I grew up playing the sport at a young age and fell in love. My brother was two years older than me and he played as well and always pushed me to my max. I always had an interest in playing because I always thought it was so fun. Even when we aren’t playing games or practices, I will go out with my friends to Thompson [Middle School] and play because I have a genuine love for the game.
Bartelson: Do you follow any international teams or leagues? Who do you like to watch?
O’Donoghue: I love Tottenham Hotspur F.C. in the Premier League. My dad and I are huge fans and we watch every game together on the weekends and that is a big part of me and our bond together.
Bartelson: For fun, you can meet any professional athlete from any sport. Who are you meeting and why?
O’Donoghue: I would meet David Beckham. From a young age, he has been my favorite player from his skill to his flair off the field. I think he would be awesome to meet.