Batavia’s Bloom ‘n Learn Tutoring has official opening with Chamber event

Batavia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Bloom ‘n Learn Tutoring on Tuesday. (Provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated Bloom ‘n Learn Tutoring, Classes & Discovery, a Batavia Chamber member, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 7.

Karen Jensen Smeets, a life-long educator, opened her tutoring business at 336 McKee St., Batavia.

Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration with Jensen Smeets.

Among the well-wishers were Batavia Chamber President and CEO Margaret Perreault; Patti Anselme, special events coordinator and Shirley Mott, chamber communications and membership coordinator, according to a release from the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.

Several of Jensen Smeets’ tutoring students and their families along with Batavia chamber board members and ambassadors were also present, according to the release.

After a career teaching in public schools, Jensen Smeets launched Bloom ‘n Learn to offer private tutoring for people of all ages and abilities. In addition to tutoring, she offers play-based enrichment classes and day camps, including an upcoming series at Abbey Farms in Aurora this summer, according to the release.

More information about Bloom ‘n Learn, plus upcoming classes and camps can be found at bloomnlearn.com or on their Facebook page. Jensen Smeets can be contacted directly by calling 630-677-0225.