Kane County begins road resurfacing program

The annual Kane County Resurfacing program is expected to be underway this week.

Construction work hours will be from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, requiring temporary daily lane closures and flaggers directing traffic for the safety of the workers and the traveling public.

This work is anticipated to take about six months to complete, weather permitting. The resurfacing process is part of the county’s annual maintenance program to increase the longevity of county roads.

The program will consist of milling and resurfacing, structure adjustments, curb and gutter replacement work on portions of roads, milling of rumble strips along Jericho Road, and application of pavement markings.

Listed below are the portions of roads to be resurfaced with curb and gutter replacement noted. Note that this list is for informational purposes and may not represent the order of work.

• Silver Glen Road – Randall Road to Route 47, with curb and gutter repairs

• West County Line Road – About 130 feet south of Route 38 to Main Street Road

• Granart Road – Dauberman Road to County Line

• Jericho Road – About 1,100 feet west of Granart Road to about 825 feet west of Route 47

• Keslinger Road – About 650 feet east of Harley Road to about 350 feet west of Harley Road

The roads will remain open during construction but may include temporary daily lane closures and flaggers, primarily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

