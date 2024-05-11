Geneva Garden Club hosts annual plant sale

FILE: Julie Brown, a past vice president of the Geneva Garden Club, selects her plants at Shady Hill Gardens in Elburn. The club is hosting its annual plant sale May 18. (Wendy Kemp)

GENEVA – The Geneva Garden Club will host its annual plant sale from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 18 at 2360 Kaneville Road, Geneva, the club announced in a news release.

Parking is available across the street at Chapel Street Church.

The selection of hardy perennials will include hostas, coral bells, lamb’s ears, native geraniums, alliums, purple lamium, Annabelle hydrangeas, ginger, lady’s mantle, monarda, vinca, stone crop, liguaria, sweet William – phlox – and columbine.

The club accepts payments via Zelle, cash, check or credit cards.

The plant sale helps the club fund special projects in Geneva and student scholarships.

More information about the club is available online at genevagardenclub.com or on Facebook.