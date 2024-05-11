Geneva’s Memorial Day parade, triathlon will cause some road closures

Geneva High School Band marches in the city's Memorial Day parade on May 29, 2023. (Joe Biesk )

The City of Geneva will host two Memorial Day weekend events that will temporarily close streets on the west side and downtown.

The MMTT Youth Triathlon race will be held at the Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital campus and surrounding roadways from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 26.

The following streets will be shut down to traffic during the event:

• Williamsburg Avenue west of Randall Road

• Fisher Drive north of Heartland Drive to Bricher Road

• Bricher Road west of Camden Street to Peck Road

Delnor Hospital’s campus, 300 Randall Road, will be accessible from Keslinger Road.

The Fisher Farms subdivision, west of Fisher Drive, will be open at Keslinger Road, Heartland Drive and Prairieview Drive.

Geneva Police officers and race officials will assist residents living east of Fisher Drive, north of Williamsburg, in leaving or entering their street, according to a news release from the city.

Traffic control will attempt to limit the inconvenience as much as possible, but people should expect some delays while runners and bicyclists are on the roadway, according to the release.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, the American Legion Fox River – Geneva Post 75 will step off its annual Memorial Day Parade from the Geneva Train Station.

The parade will feature the color guard, local veterans, City officials and Boy and Girl Scouts, according to the release.

The procession will travel north on Third Street to the World War I Memorial in Wheeler Park, where a Memorial Day ceremony will be held.

Third Street will be closed during the parade as will the intersection of State (Route 38) and Third streets.

While the parade is short in duration, motorists are encouraged to use Route 25 as an alternate route.

Parking will be prohibited on Third Street from Crescent to Stevens streets starting at 8 a.m. on May 27.

The Geneva Police Department appreciates the public’s patience and hopes everyone has a safe Memorial Day weekend, according to the release.