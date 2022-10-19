Kane Democrat touts pro-choice endorsement in County Board race

SOUTH ELGIN – A campaign mail piece from Democrat Ted Penesis touts his support for abortion rights and his endorsement by Personal PAC, a pro-choice organization.

“Far Right Extremists have overturned 50 years of a woman’s constitutional right to make her own reproductive healthcare decisions,” the piece stated. “America is supposed to be about having the freedom to make your own choices about your own life. I will always support that right and I’m proud to have the endorsement of Personal-PAC.”

Penesis is challenging incumbent Republican Michael Kenyon for Kane County Board District 16 in the Nov. 8 General Election. Personal PAC has also endorsed incumbent Democrat Michelle Gumz in the District 8 race. Gumz is challenged by Republican Devin Corbett.

Terry Cosgrove, president and CEO Of Personal PAC, said they are supporting pro-choice candidates at all levels of government, starting with the Illinois Supreme Court.

According to its website, Personal PAC is not only endorsing in state-wide races, but also lawmakers, judicial candidates, but some county officers, some board members – and even those running for water reclamation districts.

Cosgrove said local governments enact employee health care policies that are anti-choice, not only for reproductive care, but for birth control, as well as regarding zoning permits for facilities that provide those services.

Penesis said the County Board would be setting policy with its health department as part of a whole equation, as well as employee insurance coverage.

“I was proud to receive the endorsement of the largest women’s advocacy group,” Penesis said. “When it comes down to it, I’m all for women making their own health care choices.”

Referring to the overturning of Roe vs. Wade and resultant restrictions and bans in other states, Penesis said, “That is just crazy what is going on now. The most difficult decision a woman has to make should not be someone else’s choice. It should be their choice.”

For his part, Kenyon said he is pro-choice.

“They would like to neatly wrap all Republicans in one bundle, but we’re not,” Kenyon said. “I don’t want to tell you what to do with your body. And I believe that women are responsible for their own selfs. I should not tell women what to do or whether she can have an abortion.”

As to why Kenyon did not get a Personal PAC endorsement, Cosgrove said if a candidate did not complete and return an endorsement questionnaire, it was assumed they were anti-choice.

“Failure to respond means you are in opposition to all positions on the issues,” Cosgrove said.

Kenyon said he was not sure if he received a questionnaire from Personal PAC. Corbett said he did not receive a questionnaire, either.

“I’m sorry about that if they didn’t check their mail,” Cosgrove said. “We send out hundreds of questionnaires.”

Gumz did not return a voice mail message seeking comment. Kane County Democratic Chairman Mark Guethele did not return a voice mail message seeking comment.

Kane County Republican Party Chairman Andro Lerario dismissed concerns about abortion rights in Illinois.

“There is a supermajority of Democrats in Illinois,” Lerario said. “Every TV commercial is about abortion. Nobody wants to talk about crime. Nobody wants to talk about taxes or inflation or supply lines not working or what’s going on in schools. Roe vs. Wade did not take any power away from the state … It will not change abortion in Illinois any time soon.”