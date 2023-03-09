Mystery Diner in Batavia: Gammon Coach House crafts lively experience

The ambience at Gammon Coach House in downtown Batavia feels like an escape to the north country, the wood-clad, rustic pub decorated with the artful signs of craft beer makers. A thoughtfully curated collection of artisan brews is one of the things Gammon is known for – the other is its food.

Waiting for spring-like temperatures are the outdoor seating areas, including a patio hugging the building with a see-through wind break. Open for lunch and dinner, Gammon has multiple dining areas and a welcoming bar, where laughter and conversation are the order of the day.

Trivia fans have a standing invitation to drop by at 3:30 p.m. weekdays to play along with staff during a “Jeopardy” watch party.

Navy bean and ham was the soup of the day at Gammon Coach House in Batavia. (Shaw Media photo)

Gammon is near the southwest corner of Route 31 and Wilson Street, and its parking lot can be accessed off Batavia Avenue. We wandered in on a weeknight for dinner, and opened with the soup of the day: navy bean and ham. The hearty, homemade soup was a hit.

Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro was on tap. (Shaw Media photo)

My dining companion was thrilled to see his favorite, hard-to-find beverage on tap – Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro – on the menu, which describes its aroma of brown sugar and vanilla cream, along with hints of coffee and mocha flavors rising with a slight hop and roast bitterness finish. Patrons will notice a colorful multitude of beer handles hanging above the bar.

Superlative fish tacos were the day's special at Gammon Coach House in Batavia. (Shaw Media photo)

I opted for the night’s special of fish tacos, which our helpful server noted is one of her favorite dishes, and something she’d like added to the regular menu. After the first bite, I was on board. Lusciously fresh, the tacos featured delicately prepared, tender, lightly battered cod topped with slaw, queso fresco and pico de gallo with a little heat.

Gammon is known for its Friday fish fry, which features the cod. Also popular is the homemade, creamy New England clam chowder, which we’ve enjoyed on past visits.

The pulled pork sandwich is a standout. (Shaw Media photo)

For his entree, my dining companion selected the pulled pork sandwich on a brioche bun. It was accompanied by barbecue sauce, but the rich flavor of the generous portion of meat stood all on its own.

Sandwiches are served with fries or tots, or, for an up-charge, one can opt to substitute a side salad, cup of soup or chili or Gammon’s mac & cheese.

Rounding out the menu are appetizers, an array of sandwiches, including a notable burger, salads, quesadillas, meatloaf, hot dogs, pizza and mac & cheese variations. Reubens plus corned beef and cabbage will find their way onto the St. Patrick’s Day menu.

If you’re in a hurry, know that food arrives promptly, but it’s even more fun to linger in the convivial space and enjoy the relaxed experience.

• The Mystery Diner is a newsroom employee at the Kane County Chronicle. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Gammon Coach House

WHERE: 3 S. Batavia Ave. (Route 31), Batavia

PHONE: 630-482-3663

INFORMATION: gammoncoachhouse.com