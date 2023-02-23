Mystery Diner in St. Charles: Balmoral an inviting culinary escape to Scotland

A special occasion led us to a one-of-a-kind dining experience at Balmoral Restaurant near the southeast corner of Route 64 and La Fox Road in St. Charles.

A short drive west from the Tri-Cities sees a marked change in topography, and guests are further transported as they near the exterior of the restaurant, where a bagpiper plays outside the elegant, romantically lit dining room. The sparkling design of cut crystal glassware complements the vintage Old Country Roses pattern of Royal Albert bone china gracing the tables.

Named after Balmoral Castle in Scotland and honoring the native country of its owner, the restaurant showcases what it calls “a Scottish dining experience.”

The expansive menu tempts with everything from Beef Wellington, venison, duck, rabbit, seafood and pheasant to haggis, a Scotch egg and shepherd’s pie.

We were fortunate to time our visit with a restaurant week four-course menu. While we perused our choices, we enjoyed the trio of lovely made-in-house breads.

Marinated pork belly slices pair well with a sweet black cherry sauce as one of the starters. (Shaw Media photo)

We opened with two appetizers, one a decadent offering of marinated pork belly slices served with a sweet black cherry sauce for a hint of barbecue. The Highland Potatoes turned out to be four large spheres of mashed potatoes flavored with cheese, garlic and herbs, then coated in a delicate batter and deep fried. It was served with a mild dipping sauce, which this flavorful treat didn’t require.

We liked the green pea and hambone stock soup (gluten- and dairy-free), as well as the Highlander’s Cock-A-Leekie soup with leek, onion, potato, herbs and a generous amount of slow-braised chicken, revealing a plump dried plum at the bottom.

My dining companion chose the shepherd’s pie, its good-sized pieces of slow-braised lamb, peas and carrots in an herb-infused gravy, topped with mashed potatoes.

Appealingly presented is the Campsie Glen Chicken featuring tender, juicy chicken breast atop a delicious sauce spiked with pieces of smoked bacon and accented by ripe tomato. (Shaw Media photo)

My Campsie Glen Chicken featured tender, juicy chicken breast atop a delicious sauce spiked with pieces of smoked bacon.

Not fitting the U.S. definition, the Ye Auld Sticky Toffee Pudding is actually a moist date cake infused with toffee sauce and served with whisky custard and whipped cream. (Shaw Media photo)

I capped my meal with Ye Auld Sticky Toffee Pudding, a moist date cake infused with toffee sauce, served with whisky custard and whipped cream. My companion had the flourless chocolate cake with ice cream.

Sundays see the addition of specialty roasts to the offerings, and Balmoral serves an afternoon tea Monday through Thursday by reservation. Included are freshly baked Balmoral scones, with house-made clotted cream, and strawberry jam with fresh strawberries.

Also noteworthy: The acoustics keep the conversation level pleasant; guests can bring their own wine for a corkage fee; in-home catering is offered; the whisky list is impressive; and Balmoral Restaurant recently was named to Yelp’s list of the Top 100 U.S. Restaurants.

Our plaid-clad server was attentive, and as we lingered over our meal, the piper came inside to play for tables celebrating birthdays and anniversaries. It was just one of the charming touches that made it a special evening out.

• The Mystery Diner is a newsroom employee at the Kane County Chronicle. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Balmoral Restaurant

WHERE: 40W099 Route 64, near La Fox Road, St. Charles

PHONE: 331-901-5224

INFORMATION: balmoralrestaurant.com