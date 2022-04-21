Mystery Diner in St. Charles: Vintage 53 adds gourmet market to wine bar

Vintage 53, founded as a wine and cocktail bar in 2017 in St. Charles, has reinvented itself as a destination for not only libations and elaborate charcuterie, but as a gourmet marketplace shopping experience.

We wandered in just one week after it debuted the new concept, and enjoyed a luscious charcuterie board paired with sparkling wine. We left with a bag of purchases containing several of the foodstuffs we had just savored and additional items.

A sparkling wine split at Vintage 53 in St. Charles. (Shaw Media photo)

The airy interior has seating at the expansive bar and several nearby tables, as well as in the front of the room, providing views of vibrant First Street. We chose a window spot, and proceeded to study the table’s paper menu for which a pencil is provided to check boxes next to your favorite edibles as you design your own charcuterie board.

The menu's expansive array of edibles provides the canvas for patrons' customized charcuterie boards. (Shaw Media photo)

We included a nutty, firm Manchego cheese from La Mancha contrasted by a mild, triple-creme brie, and an order of bacon jam to up the decadent ante even further. The Genoa salami arrived folded into cute little cones. A melt-in-your mouth, trimmed prosciutto di Parma that had been aged 24 months rounded out the selection, along with a generously portioned bowl of mixed Spanish olives.

For crackers, we chose a tasty, neutrally flavored gluten-free option and the citrus, ginger and thyme crisps, which popped with bright flavors and a decisive crunch.

The food was a pure treat, and as we watched takeout orders of charcuterie heading out the door, we realized Vintage 53’s carryout and delivery boards make dining or entertaining at home a cinch.

A section of the new marketplace tempts in every food group, as well as provides serving pieces, accessories, glassware, wine and spirits. (Shaw Media photo)

Beyond what we sampled, lies lots more to discover on the shelves, which we browsed while awaiting our meal. Patrons will find everything from artisan rosemary or lemon extra-virgin olive oils to a wide array of gourmet and imported treats including unusual tinned seafood offerings. We even spotted French storage bags just for cheese.

If ordered for dining in, the seafood is accompanied by gray sea salt potato chips, cornichon pickles and Jacobsen Co. finishing salt.

The market’s displays offer cheeses and pasta fixings, along with small-batch spreads, pickled vegetables, jams, dried fruits, crackers, nuts and chocolates, as well as serving boards, accessories, knives, gifts and glassware, including Riedel. Wine and spirits also can be purchased to go.

Serving pieces include a choice of boards to build your own charcuterie creation at home.

We had a delightful experience, with excellent service, and look forward to picking up that pencil again soon and crafting another tantalizing meal at Vintage 53.

• The Mystery Diner is a newsroom employee at the Kane County Chronicle. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Vintage 53

WHERE: 162 S. First St., St. Charles

PHONE: 630-549-0423

INFORMATION: www.vintage53.com