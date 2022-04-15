Albright Community Theatre of Batavia to stage ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’

BATAVIA – Albright Community Theatre will present Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” for three weekends beginning Friday, April 15, in downtown Batavia.

The show, directed by JP Quirk, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, April 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, on the third floor of the Batavia Government Center at 100 N. Island Ave.

ACT shares plot points: The plight of four young lovers spills deep into the forest, catching the attention of the fairies who reside there. Unknown to them, the king and queen of the fairies are feuding – a feud that will entangle the lovers, as well as a troupe of amateur actors, in chaos and confusion, reminding everyone that the course of true love never did run smooth.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to the performance, which begins promptly.

Tickets for adults cost $22, $17 for students and seniors age 65 and older. The theater accepts cash and major credit cards; checks are no longer accepted. For information, call 630-406-8838 or visit albrighttheatre.com/tickets.html.

Characters and cast members

Thesius - Allen Woodman

Egeus - Ann Myrna

Lysander - Connor Murray

Demeterius - Nick Schaeffler

Philostrate - Judy Swanson

Quince - Krist Neumann

Snug - Elizabeth King

Bottom - Jon Witt

Flute - Erin Milhousen

Snout - Lily Hammon

Starveling - Adam Mareska

Hippolyta - Tessa Dougherty

Hermia - Marissa Banker

Helena - Katy Steele

Oberon - Nikki Harris

Titania - Mandie Greenwood

Puck - Zach Falvo

Mustardseed - Elliot Cook

Moth - Jasmine Luther

Peaseblossom - Saraline Singer

Cobweb - Judy Swanson

Stage manager is Erin Cauley.