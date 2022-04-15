Albright Community Theatre of Batavia to stage ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’

BATAVIA – Albright Community Theatre will present Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” for three weekends beginning Friday, April 15, in downtown Batavia.
The show, directed by JP Quirk, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, April 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, on the third floor of the Batavia Government Center at 100 N. Island Ave.
ACT shares plot points: The plight of four young lovers spills deep into the forest, catching the attention of the fairies who reside there. Unknown to them, the king and queen of the fairies are feuding – a feud that will entangle the lovers, as well as a troupe of amateur actors, in chaos and confusion, reminding everyone that the course of true love never did run smooth.
Doors open 30 minutes prior to the performance, which begins promptly.
Tickets for adults cost $22, $17 for students and seniors age 65 and older. The theater accepts cash and major credit cards; checks are no longer accepted. For information, call 630-406-8838 or visit albrighttheatre.com/tickets.html.
Characters and cast members
Thesius - Allen Woodman
Egeus - Ann Myrna
Lysander - Connor Murray
Demeterius - Nick Schaeffler
Philostrate - Judy Swanson
Quince - Krist Neumann
Snug - Elizabeth King
Bottom - Jon Witt
Flute - Erin Milhousen
Snout - Lily Hammon
Starveling - Adam Mareska
Hippolyta - Tessa Dougherty
Hermia - Marissa Banker
Helena - Katy Steele
Oberon - Nikki Harris
Titania - Mandie Greenwood
Puck - Zach Falvo
Mustardseed - Elliot Cook
Moth - Jasmine Luther
Peaseblossom - Saraline Singer
Cobweb - Judy Swanson
Stage manager is Erin Cauley.