St. Charles announces new City Council appointment

St. Charles has appointed a new person to serve on the City Council.

The city of St. Charles announced resident David Petschke has been appointed to City Council. Petschke was tapped by Mayor Clint Hull to fill the Ward 3 seat left by the sudden resignation of alderperson Bob Gehm.

Petschke is a 12-year resident of St. Charles and serves as the chief financial and administrative officer for the Forest Preserve District of Kane County. He has worked with the forest preserve district for almost 14 years.

Petschke is also treasurer of the Kane Forest Preserve Foundation and previously worked as an audit supervisor and consultant for a government-focused CPA firm, according to the city.

Hull said the city was fortunate to have a “highly qualified pool of applicants” from which to choose an appointee.

Petschke “brings extensive government financial experience to his new role” and “distinguished himself through his financial expertise and dedication to public service,” Hull said. “He will be a strong addition to City Council and a committed representative for Ward 3 residents.”

Gehm’s sudden resignation in May meant the seat would be filled by appointment via the mayor rather than selected by the town’s voters through a normal election cycle.

Gehm himself was appointed to the Council by former Mayor Lora Vitek to fill the seat of Todd Bancroft, who retired in 2023. Gehm was elected in 2025. No reason was provided for Gehm’s resignation.

Petschke will serve until a candidate is elected during the April 2027 consolidated election.

According to the city, 10 applicants for the Council seat were reviewed by city staff and interviews were conducted with four finalists.

The city said Petschke’s appointment by Hull was with the “advice and consent of City Council.”

Petschke has a degree in accounting and a master’s of business administration with an emphasis on accounting from Aurora University.