What’s Happening in Batavia?

Parkway Tree Program helps grow Batavia’s urban forest

Batavia residents can once again add a new tree to their neighborhood through the City’s Parkway Tree Program, an annual initiative that supports community reforestation and a healthy urban tree canopy.

Funded through the City’s Non-Reusable Bag Fee, the program allows residents to purchase a parkway tree for $30, which includes the tree, planting, and mulch. Available trees this year include Swamp White Oak, Common Hackberry, Northern Catalpa, River Birch, and Bur Oak.

To help maintain tree diversity and avoid conflicts with utilities and infrastructure, requests are limited to one tree per address and planting locations must meet spacing requirements.

Trees are typically 6 to 12 feet tall at planting. Residents are responsible for watering and basic care, while the City guarantees trees through the first growing season.

Residents can complete the Parkway Tree Request Form online or request a paper application. For more information, visit bataviail.gov/parkwaytrees.

Flag Day celebrations highlight America250

The community is invited to attend Batavia’s annual Flag Day Celebration on Sunday, June 14, as part of the nation’s America 250 commemoration marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Historic and representative American flags from the Revolutionary War through today will be on display from 1 to 2:30 p.m. inside the City Council Chambers at the Jeffery D. Schielke Government Center.

Beginning at 2:45 p.m., activities move to the Peg Bond Center and Flag Day Monument on the Riverwalk and will include the raising of the American flag, performances by the Batavia Community Band, recognition of veterans and first responders, announcement of poster contest winners, unveiling of new personalized bricks, a ribbon cutting for the new Liberty Education Plaza, and the creation of a human flag next to a historic 1877 38-star U.S. Navy flag.

The celebration is free and open to the public. More information is available at flagdaymonument.com or by emailing Bataviaflagday250@gmail.com.

Visit city of Batavia at farmers market

The Batavia Farmers’ Market offers more than fresh produce and local vendors this season. Residents are invited to visit the City of Batavia tent throughout the summer and fall to meet City staff, learn about local services and projects, and connect with the departments that help keep Batavia running every day.

Each featured market date will highlight a different City department and community topic, including e-mobility safety, emergency preparedness, sustainability, public works projects, career opportunities, utilities, fire safety, and community development. Visitors can speak directly with City staff, ask questions, explore equipment and resources, and learn more about programs and initiatives happening throughout Batavia.

The city of Batavia booth will be open during select Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the Batavia Farmers’ Market, North River Street, Batavia. Featured events include Roll Smart: Know the Code. Ride the Road, Big Trucks, Big Projects, and Big Fun with Public Works, environmental education with the Batavia Environmental Commission, and utility and emergency preparedness demonstrations.

Residents are encouraged to stop by throughout the season to learn more about their local government and the services that support the community every day.

Lawn watering regulations in effect

The city of Batavia’s water conservation ordinance limits lawn watering to help manage water use during the summer months.

Even-numbered addresses may water on even-numbered calendar days.

Odd-numbered addresses may water on odd-numbered calendar days.

Lawn watering is permitted only from 6 to 9 a.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Hand-held hose watering is allowed at any time for flowers, gardens, trees, shrubs, car washing and children’s wading pools.

Residents installing new sod or seed must obtain a permit through the Community Development Department at 630-454-2700. Permits are not issued during July or August.

Water runoff into streets, gutters, storm drains, and ditches during irrigation is prohibited.

• Lori Botterman is the communication manager for the city of Batavia.