Manteno property tax rebate fails to pass

The village of Manteno has voted Monday to eliminate the property tax rebate, which had been in effect for four years.

Manteno closed the door on its property tax rebate program.

As a result of this move, the village will not be sending out $1.3 million to village homeowners in the form of a rebate, as it had for the previous four years.

An ordinance to continue a tax reimbursement for the 2025 tax year that would authorize distributions to owners of taxable homestead property within the village of Manteno failed at Monday’s village board meeting.

After much debate, the board voted 5-1 against authorizing the property tax rebate.

Trustees voting against were CJ Boudreau, Todd Crockett, Joel Gesky, Peggy Vaughn and Annette Zimbelman. Trustee Mike Barry voted for the measure, which he suggested to rebate 50% of the local tax.

A total rebate to homeowners would account for approximately $1.3 million on the 2026-27 fiscal year budget, which has a $1.6 million deficit. The rebate was not included in the FY 2026-27 budget that was passed in April, so the budget would’ve had to be amended to include the rebate.

Crockett said the trustees have talked for the entire year that there was a good chance the rebate would not be available.

“When the tax rebate went into play, it wasn’t a promise that this tax rebate would be infinite,” he said. “We basically funded that tax rebate off of the interest we were making on the millions of dollars that we had, that we gave back, we did improvements, we included assets on our books.”

Crockett said he’d love to be able to give the rebate, but the deficit doesn’t make it feasible.

“My concern is, where does that money come from?” he said. “We haven’t increased revenues, we haven’t figured out any additional sources of revenue. So, again, trying to be fiscally responsible, where if somebody could show me where that money would come from, I’d be all in favor of doing that. But as of as we sit here right now, I’m looking at the numbers in red.”

Barry proposed giving the 50% rebate because of rising consumer costs and taxes to homeowners. A 50% rebate would cost the village at least $600,000.

“There’s a lot of people that are on fixed incomes,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that depend on that money. Some people might not depend on that money, but some people do.”

He added a stipulation that if the village revenues didn’t increase in the next year, then the rebate wouldn’t be able to continue any further.

“It’s $600,000, but at the end of the day, at least the residents are getting something back in return until we can figure out as a board to bring in businesses to help support going forward with the tax return,” Barry said. “... I just feel like a 50% tax rebate is not asking a lot.”

Appointments OK’d

The board unanimously approved a motion to appoint Steven Orth as village clerk to fill the vacancy created by the recent resignation of Allen Pickrel. Orth takes over immediately for Pickrel, who resigned for personal reasons. Pickrel was appointed in December to replace Kerri Rolniak, who moved out of state.

Orth, 58, said he has been a Manteno resident for six years and recently retired as an inspector for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. He was raised and lived in Orland Park for most of his life.

“I hope to bring my talents to the village and see what I can do to better use my talents to help everyone here,” he said.

Steven Orth, village clerk (Christopher Breach)

Also approved were the appointments of Chris Pilbeam and Dolly Carson to the Planning Commission Board.

Pilbeam was approved 4-3 with Mayor Annette LaMore casting the deciding vote along with Barry, Boudreau and Vaughn. Crockett, Gesky and Zimbelman voted no.

Carson was approved 3-2 with two abstentions. LaMore cast the deciding yes vote along with Barry and Vaughn. Gesky and Zimbelman voted against, while both Boudreau and Crockett abstained.

Contracts approved

The board also approved motions for the one-year contracts for Village Administrator Chris LaRocque, Police Chief Alan Swinford and Public Works Director Jim Hanley.

LaRocque was approved 4-2 with Boudreau, Crockett, Gesky and Zimbelman voting in favor, and Barry and Vaughn voting against. Swinford was unanimously approved, while Hanley was approved 4-1 with one abstention. Boudreau, Crocket, Gesky and Zimbelman voted yes, while Vaughn voted no and Barry abstained.

Before the contracts were voted on, LaMore read a statement: “I am issuing this formal statement to establish my executive position regarding the appointment status, contractual terms, and compensation of village administrative officers, specifically Village Administrator Chris LaRocque. Please be advised that I will not execute any contracts or agreements amending the terms, appointment status, or compensation levels for Mr. LaRocque or any similarly situated administrative officials.”

LaMore added that by state law, the authority to appoint municipal officers resides solely with the mayor, subject to consent of the board.

“As I have not made any such appointments, the current administrative officers are serving strictly as holdover officers until successors are officially chosen and qualified,” she said, adding that due to questions raised in the forensic audit regarding financial decisions made by current staff, “it is fiscally irresponsible to extend terms … while these practices remain under administrative review.”

Any replacement for any office would need the necessary four votes of approval by the Board.

“They’re still appointed,” Village Attorney Joe Cainkar said. “They’re legally holding office. They’re holdovers, so there’s nothing wrong with approving a contract while they’re holding office.”