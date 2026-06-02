Grand reopening held in Rochelle for The Blackstone Bar & Grill

On Friday, May 29, 2026, a ribboncutting event was held for The Blackstone Bar & Grill at 406 Cherry Ave. in Rochelle. (Jeff Helfrich)

A grand reopening and ribbon cutting were held May 29 for The Blackstone Bar & Grill in Rochelle.

The business at 406 Cherry Ave. recently reopened under new management after being closed for some time. The Blackstone Bar & Grill originally opened in February 2023.

Owner Jim Withers said plans are in the works to renovate the building’s facade toward the end of the summer. Withers also owns Luna, a restaurant and bar at 531 S. Seventh St. in Rochelle, the site of Fairways Golf Course.

Withers thanked staff, the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce, and the city of Rochelle during the reopening.

“I was born and raised here,” Withers said. “A lot of people ask me why I make investments here in this community. It’s because I know the community and believe in the community. I do this for the community. We thrive on seeing our patrons come out and have a good time. We do it for Rochelle. We’re very thankful to be a part of the chamber and to work with the city. They’ve been amazing partners. This is a great city to open a business in.”

Chamber Executive Director Tricia Herrera said she’s excited to see the business get a rebranding and fresh start.

“Jim already has a vision for this place for the future,” Herrera said. “We’re always excited by that. We know when someone opens a business, they can open it anywhere. And we’re always very honored and happy that they choose Rochelle and our community. Thank you for your investment in Rochelle with your other location at Luna and for your investment here in downtown Rochelle.”

Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows cited recent economic development in the downtown area, such as Salon Idyll and Down Range Firearms (The Echelon). He thanked Withers for his investment in the city.

“You’ve now joined the ranks of those folks and made a major investment in our community and downtown,” Bearrows said. “You’ve proven your intent with investments at Luna, and you’ve been great to work with. We really appreciate you taking this on when it was going to close. You turned it around and said you were going to make it work. And when you set your mind to something, you make it happen.”