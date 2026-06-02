Ogle County residential electronics recycling event is June 26

The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department will host a residential electronics recycling event Friday, June 26.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 909 Pines Road in Oregon.

This event is for Ogle County residents only, and a free permit is required in advance. To obtain a free permit, call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov and provide your name, address, phone number, and email address.

Accepted items include all residential televisions and computer monitors, computers, computer hardware and cables, laptops, tablets, cell phones, printers, FAX machines, scanners, shredders (no tubs), copiers, video gaming equipment, DVD/VCRs, cable/satellite boxes, stereo equipment, radios, digital clocks, cameras, calculators, phone systems, holiday light strands, extension cords, alkaline batteries, rechargeable batteries, printer ink cartridges, CD/DVDs, and CFL bulbs. Microwave ovens are accepted for $5 per unit. Cash or checks will be accepted.

There is a limit of seven large or bulky items per permit and one permit per county household per month.

For more information about this recycling event, call the OCSWMD at the number above, visit www.oglecountyil.gov, or visit the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department on Facebook.