Keep an eye out for motorcycles: Dixon police, ABATE

Twin Rivers ABATE is reminding drivers to watch for motorcycles, and to not use their cell phones when driving.

“You’re conditioned to look for cars and trucks, and it’s easy to overlook an oncoming motorcycle,” said John Laschinski of Dixon, who is a member of Twin Rivers ABATE. “Look twice, and save a life.”

The Dixon Police Department in a recent Facebook post said there are three things motorists can do to make roads safer for motorcyclists:

Look twice for motorcycles – especially at intersections

Check blind spots before changing lanes

Give motorcycles plenty of space

The department also advises motorcyclists to wear a DOT-approved helmet and protective gear, to use headlights day and night and to ride defensively and stay visible.