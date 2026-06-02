Whiteside County property transfers for May 25 to 29, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Tonia M Day Schreiner and Diana L Day Schreiner to Austin Kepler, 1907 AVE J, STERLING, $177,500

Michael F Ely to Gary Adams and Roberta Adams, 18399 WAGON WHEEL LANE, STERLING, $210,000

Chase A Goodeill and Rachel A Goodeill to Alfredo Alvarez, 1201 14TH AVENUE, ROCK FALLS, $55,000

Gordon D Zaagman and Paulette J Zaagman to Ip Farms Llc, 1 Parcel: 04-30-100-007, $668,875

Jeffrey A Brooks and Mechelle L Brooks to Brooks Properties Llc, 13 Parcels: 15-22-400-004, 15-23-200-003, 15-23-300-004, 15-23-400-015, 15-24-100-006, 15-24-300-005, 15-26-100-004, 16-17-100-003, 16-32-200-002, 16-32-200-004, 16-32-200-005, 21-02-300-001, and 21-03-200-011, $0.00

Christine M Bushman to Terry L Abell and Edith E Abell, 707 8TH ST W, STERLING, $121,000

Neas Property Management Llc to Ceara A Curley, 503 PORTLAND AVE, MORRISON, $141,190

Keiith Crady and Lydia Crady to Cab Real Estate Holdings Llc, 209 COMMERCIAL ST E, LYNDON, $45,000

Julie R Wilson and Richard R Wilson Jr to Jordan Chandler and Delainey Chandler, 3550 STROPES RD, ERIE, $350,000

Shane J Gallentine and Wendy J Gallentine to Shane J Gallentine and Wendy J Gallentine, 13441 DEER TRACE DR, MORRISON, $0.00

Shirk Family Properties Llc, Sherrie F Shirk, and William R Shirk to Shane J Gallentine and Wendy J Gallentine, 206 MAIN ST E, MORRISON, and 208 MAIN ST E, MORRISON, $57,000

Patrick L Schulz to Kristofer J Perez, 903 WIKER DRIVE, ROCK FALLS, $232,500

Bernice M Misfeldt to Travis Flickinger, 421 7TH AVENUE, ERIE, $76,000

Margiret E Lanhart and Michael C Lanhart to Dwayne A Houzenga, 404 ELM ST, MORRISON, $178,000

Paul A Tompkins to Jeffrey S Kazmer, 309 3RD ST E, TAMPICO, $80,000

Austin R Kepler to Hector M Chino, 1212 15TH STREET E, STERLING, $102,000

Steven L Kuelper to Cameron Stout and Abbey Stout, 13240 VAN DAMME RD, PROPHETSTOWN, $173,500

Amy A Heffelfinger and Timothy L Heffelfinger to Takr Trust, Mod Trust, Timothy L Heffelfinger Trustee, and Amy A Heffelfinger Trustee, 2220 AVENUE J, STERLING, $0.00

Paul N Vankampen and James D Benko to Leah Ellen Christensen, 506 MAPLE AVENUE, MORRISON, $199,000

Erin M Parkison and James Templin Estate to Ricky Howarth Jr and Carenda M Howarth, 301 GENESEE STREET S, MORRISON, $262,000

Gary F Milnes to Learon Mayes, 126 LINCOLNWAY ROAD E, MORRISON, $75,000

Abby L Regenwether and Abby L Glazier Nka to Cameron J Galzier, 1401 10TH AVENUE, FULTON, $165,000

Cindy Spooner to Seth Spooner, 603 2ND AVE, FULTON, $150,000

J Darwin Olsen to Donald Joseph Mcmanus Jr, 1124 13TH AVENUE, FULTON, $177,900

Hunter L Littrel and Mckenzie Littrel to Katelyn Y Banks, 823 5TH STREET, ERIE, $105,000

Quit Claims

Ritchie N Keller to Travis Keller, Austin Keller, Austin Keller, and Dylan Keller, 16045 SPRING VALLEY ROAD, MORRISON, $0.00

Sharron K Consuelos to Sharron K Consuelos and Bret Cooksey, 217 12TH STREET W, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

City Of God to Larry Harts, 912 6TH STREET W, STERLING, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Erin M Kelley Bezozo Trustee, Spencer Bezozo Trustee, and Jean A Kelley Trust to jeffrey Dean Stevenson, 14731 VANS ROAD, ALBANY, $25,000

Lucile Ann Tague Trust and Anita L Moore Trustee to Hunter L Littrel and Mckenzie M Littrel, 1200 4TH ST, ERIE, $260,000

Executor’s Deeds

Frank W Bollman Estate to Sauk Valley Rentals Llc, 301 12TH AVENUE, ROCK FALLS, $40,000