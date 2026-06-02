Nominate a resident for Montgomery’s Floral Display Award

The Village of Montgomery's Beautification Committee will recognize properties that best meet the program criteria. Eligible displays must be predominantly floral, live plants only, and may include annual and perennial flowers planted in garden beds or containers. (Photo provided by village of Montgomery)

The Village of Montgomery Beautification Committee is inviting residents to celebrate the community through its annual Floral Display Awards & Recognition Program.

“Each year, we see incredible displays of color and creativity throughout Montgomery,” said Village Trustee Ben Brzoska in a news release. “Many residents put a great deal of care into their landscaping, and this program gives us an opportunity to recognize those efforts and showcase the pride people take in their homes and neighborhoods.”

The Beautification Committee will recognize properties that best meet the program criteria. Eligible displays must be predominantly floral, live plants only, and may include annual and perennial flowers planted in garden beds or containers, the release said.

Displays should also enhance the property’s overall curb appeal.Residents are encouraged to nominate their own property or a neighbor’s property by submitting the address through the village website.

The committee members and volunteer judges will visit all nominated properties and select award recipients on Wednesday, June 17.

Recognition signs will be placed in front of winning properties that evening, and recipients are asked to keep the signs displayed for at least two weeks.

“Beautiful landscaping does more than brighten a yard it strengthens neighborhood pride and contributes to the character of our community,” Brzoska said in the release.

“We are fortunate to have residents who invest so much time and care in their properties, and this program is a way to thank them for helping make Montgomery such a welcoming and attractive place to live,” Brzoska said.

The Beautification Committee will accept nominations through Sunday, June 14. To nominate a property, visit montgomeryil.org.