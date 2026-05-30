Batavia Business Beat: Here’s what’s happening this summer

Memorial Day weekend often signals the unofficial start of summer. However, we all know that summer doesn’t follow a calendar. It shows up in everyday moments: a stroll downtown, a long lunch on a patio, an evening along the riverwalk, or a spontaneous stop at a local favorite after a bike ride along the Fox.

However you spend the season – at the Quarry, golfing with friends, shopping local, or simply enjoying a slower pace – Batavia makes it easy to turn summer plans into something memorable. And when those plans stay local, they help support the small businesses that give our community its character.

Chamber Eats!

Our featured Chamber Eats restaurant for June is Sidecar Supper Club and Beer Garden, located at 12 N. River St. in downtown Batavia. Open Tuesday through Sunday, Sidecar has quickly become a local favorite, offering something for every appetite—from burgers and sammies to fresh salads and hearty soups.

To help highlight local dining and connection, Chamber staff will host an “Out to Lunch” gathering at noon on Thursday, June 18. Everyone is welcome to join – no agenda, just conversation, community, and a relaxed midday break.

Throughout the month, diners can also enter a drawing by dropping a business card or contact information into the in-store entry. One lucky winner will receive $25 in Chamber Bucks and a $25 Sidecar Supper Club gift card, a fun way to enjoy local flavors while supporting local business.

52nd Annual Batavia Chamber Golf Outing

One of our most anticipated summer traditions returns this June—the 52nd Annual Batavia Chamber Golf Outing – bringing together business and community members for a day of connection and friendly competition.

Join us on Monday, June 22 at Bliss Creek Golf Course in Sugar Grove. The day begins with a 7:30 a.m. check-in and breakfast, followed by a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Whether you’re golfing or joining us just for networking, there’s something for everyone. Registration is $180 per golfer, which includes 18 holes with cart, breakfast, and a post-golf lunch reception featuring awards and a raffle. A spectator lunch pass with networking is also available for $50 if you would like to spend the day at the golf course without golfing!

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities remain for businesses looking to increase visibility and connect with fellow community leaders. Register or learn more at bataviachamber.org or call 630-879-7134.

Celebrate Batavia – Fly the Flag!

The official City of Batavia flag continues to gain visibility throughout the community as a symbol of local pride.

Designed by Batavia High School student Rachel Agro and selected from more than 100 contest entries, the flag reflects Batavia’s spirit and creativity.

Official flags and merchandise are available online at bataviachamber.org for pickup at the Chamber office, 106 W. Wilson St., including:

3’ x 5’ Flag – $50

Garden Flag with Stake – $35

Stickers – $5

Produced locally in Batavia by FlagSource, a portion of the proceeds benefits the Batavia Flag Day Monument. Every flag flying in town adds to a shared sense of identity – and a simple but powerful reminder of community pride.

Gift giving made easy

Batavia Chamber Bucks remain one of the simplest and most versatile gift options available – and they’re always appreciated. A true “fits-all” gift, Chamber Bucks support local businesses while giving recipients the freedom to choose what they love.

Available in $10 and $25 denominations, Chamber Bucks are accepted like cash at more than 140 Batavia businesses and select Chamber member locations outside of town.

They can be purchased at the Chamber office at 106 W. Wilson St., Suite. 15, along with city flags and other Chamber items.

For more information about Chamber Bucks, upcoming events, or membership, contact the Batavia Chamber of Commerce at 630-879-7134 or text (478) CHAMBER.

• Shirley Mott is communications and membership coordinator for the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.