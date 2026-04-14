St. Charles Park District: Outside-the-box birthday party venues available

Those looking for a party that is anything but run-of-the-mill need not look any further. St. Charles Park District facilities, Primrose Farm and Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, both offer out-of-the-ordinary birthday party packages.

Birthday parties at Primrose Farm are offered on weekdays and Saturdays all year long. These 90-minute celebrations include a tour of the farm and immersive activities with the animals that live there.

“There aren’t many places where you can get up close to such a wide variety of farm animals and spend time with them,” said Alison Jones, manager of farm programs and interpretive services. Among the animal residents are cows, chickens, sheep, goats and miniature donkeys.

“This is the second year Primrose Farm has offered themed birthday parties,” Jones added.

The facility’s education center is where attendees can gather to eat and open gifts. The farm also offers the opportunity to add 30-minute tractor-drawn wagon rides to the package for an additional $50. Two wagons accommodate up to 40 guests.

Kids with an affinity for the outdoors may also enjoy a chance to have a party at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center.

The space offers different themes to select from, including Dino Dig Bash, Critter Explorer, Rad Reptiles and Fairy Garden & Gnome Homes. The hourlong parties are available on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the year.

In the dino and reptile offerings, kids can meet animal ambassadors like a ball python and milk snake. Kids can be crafty when choosing the fairy garden theme, in which they can make their own creation to take home.

In Critter Explorer, party guests can meet, pet and even feed the many animals at the center. Among these is an Eastern box turtle and a red-kneed tarantula.

“Some of the most popular parts of our birthday party package are the animal meet and greet, where guests get up close with several of our animal ambassadors,” said Emily Shanahan, manager of nature programs for the park district. “It’s always a huge hit with both the kids and adults. Families also love that our party room is spacious enough for parents to stay and join in the fun. After the guided portion, families have an extra hour in the party room to eat, open gifts, and enjoy more time together, which makes the celebration feel relaxed and easy.”

Birthday parties at both places are geared to kids 3 to 12. To learn more about parties at Primrose Farm, go to primrosefarm.org/birthdays. For details about Hickory Knolls, visit stcnature.org/birthdays.

• Patricia MacMillan writes for the St. Charles Park District.