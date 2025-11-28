Traffic advisory issued for St. Charles Holiday Homecoming Parade, here’s what roads are impacted

(file photo) Spectators watch the Holiday Homecoming Electric Christmas Parade in St. Charles on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

The city of St. Charles issued a Holiday Homecoming Parade Traffic Advisory to ensure everyone stays safe during the festivities. Here’s how the roadways and parking will be impacted.

Detours begin at 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 29 for both sides of Main Street and Second Street.

The parade is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. at Sixth Street, traveling east on Main Street, ending at Fourth Avenue.

“The St. Charles Police Department is urging the public to exercise caution when driving or attending the parade, as the parade will be held after dark,” the city posted. “Drivers are strongly encouraged to use alternative routes, as traffic delays could be lengthy. There will be additional police, crossing guards and emergency management personnel assigned to the parade to help ensure public safety and assist with traffic flow.”

Several parking bans will also be in place.

Parking is prohibited along the detour route, including Illinois Street, Seventh Street and State Street. Parking also is banned along the parade route down Main Street from 2 p.m. through around 7 p.m.

Parking is also prohibited along the parking staging area. This includes Walnut Street between Third and Seventh Streets, and Fourth Street between Illinois Street and Main Street.

The bans also include Fifth Street from Illinois to Main Street, Sixth Street from Illinois Street to Cedar Street, and Walnut Avenue from Fifth Avenue to South Second Avenue.

