Beware of fake Facebook pages about St. Charles Holiday Homecoming and Christmas parade, sponsors warn

Some people on Facebook are getting coal in their stockings this year.

The St. Charles Business Alliance has identified multiple “fraudulent online event pages” containing incorrect information about the upcoming St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade and Holiday Homecoming.

The St. Charles Holiday Homecoming takes place Friday, Nov. 28 and Saturday, Nov. 29 in downtown St. Charles. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 29, according to a release by the St. Charles Business Alliance.

The event location is 2 E. Main Street, Saint Charles, and it always takes place the weekend after Thanksgiving.

The alliance said the fraudulent online event pages cannot be removed because of Facebook’s restrictions, but added an easy way to identify the authentic event listing is seeing a link to the official Holiday Homecoming website – stcholidayhomecoming.com. If there is no direct link to the website, you are probably on a fake site, according to the release.

“All the Homecoming events are free and don’t require a ticket,” the Alliance says in the release. “There are no vendor opportunities and there will not be a livestream of the parade. If the event states otherwise, then it is a fake event.”

The authentic site lists the St. Charles Business Alliance and the City of St. Charles, Illinois Government Facebook accounts as event hosts.

You can learn more about the event by visiting the official event Facebook page.

You can also learn more about the St. Charles Business Alliance by visiting its Facebook page or by calling 630-443-3967.

The official city of St. Charles website also has event information at stcharlesil.gov.