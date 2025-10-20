Campton Hills places cop facing charges on paid leave as 3 ex-officers, including chief, also accused

Campton Hills Police Chief James Levand issued a public statement regarding the charges filed Oct. 16 against the former chief, two former officers and a current officer, who has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Former Campton Hills police chief Steven Millar, current officer Douglas Kucik and two former officers, Scott Coryell and Daniel Hatt, were taken into custody Oct. 16 and each charged with multiple felonies connected to alleged illegal gun sales, according to court records and a news release.

Kucik has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the statement, but “because matters relating to Kucik’s discipline or employment status are confidential personnel matters, the Village is not able to comment further at this time.”

Village officials did not immediately respond to an email asking how much Kucik is being paid while on leave.

The village’s compensation report for fiscal year 2026 shows Kucik’s annual salary is $96,595, or $8,049 per month.

Steven Millar (Photo provided by The Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

Millar became the village’s second police chief in 2018.

He was placed on paid leave on July 6, 2023 and remained so until his resignation on Jan. 22, 2024, after the Illinois State Police investigation began May 25, 2023, records show.

According to village compensation and benefits records for fiscal year 2022-23, Millar was being paid $123,530, or almost $10,300 per month. Based on his salary, seven months of paid leave totaled about $72,000.

“The Village has cooperated fully with the Illinois State Police and other agencies throughout the investigation that led to these charges and will continue to do so as the cases proceed through the judicial process,” according to the village’s statement.

Daniel Hatt (Photo provided by The Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

“These charges involve alleged conduct that occurred under prior Village and Police Department leadership,” according to the statement.

According to the charging documents, the incidents resulting in felony charges occurred Jan. 1, 2018, Aug. 8, 2022 and Feb. 8, 2023.

Village President Barbara Wojnicki was sworn in May 2, 2023, after defeating incumbent village president Michael Tyrrell. He could not be reached for comment.

After serving as interim police chief since July 2023, Levand was sworn in as the new police chief on Feb. 20, 2024.

When Millar became chief May 31, 2018, he was chosen from a field of 36 applicants; Harry Blecker was village president at the time, records show.

Scott Coryell (Photo provided by the Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

“These allegations do not reflect the integrity, professionalism, or commitment of the Campton Hills Police Department under its current leadership,” the village’s statement stated.

Under Levand, the department has implemented enhanced procedures for evidence management and internal oversight to ensure continued accountability and transparency, according to the statement.

“The men and women of our department serve with honor and professionalism every day, protecting our community with distinction,” according to the statement. “The Village remains committed to working cooperatively with law enforcement and judicial authorities and to maintaining the trust and confidence of our residents.”