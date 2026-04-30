Grundy Area Vocational Center students graduating from high school directly into careers

Dean of Students Trevor Sampson with the students of the Grundy Area Vocational Center who have signed to work after their high school graduation. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy Area Vocational Center announced during its awards ceremony in Coal City on Wednesday that nine students will be graduating from high school directly into their new careers.

They held a signing day, similar to how athletes sign with colleges to continue their athletic careers.

Wyatt Koehn and Owen Sater will be continuing their careers with Pipefitters Local 597. Emerson Wilhelm and Noah Harrison will both join the United States Airforce. Jace Scalf is joining the United States Army.

Caden Nelson will be going to work at Vactor Manufacturing and Owen Noon will start his career as a carpenter with Narvick Bros. Construction.

Cassie Bernal is joining The Gardens at Park Pointe as a CNA, and Alexa Lakota will do the same at Alden Estates of Shorewood.