Ex-Campton Hills police chief Steven Millar charged with 41 felonies connected to illegal gun sales

Illinois State Police took into custody former Campton Hills police chief Steven Millar (shown here in this Shaw Local file photo). (Photo provided)

Illinois State Police took into custody former Campton Hills police chief Steven Millar, a current officer, Douglas Kucik, 42, and two former officers, Scott Coryell, 57, and Daniel Hatt, 65, this morning.

Millar, 60, was charged with 41 felonies, according to Kane County Circuit Clerk records. Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser announced Thursday that charges against Millar and three others were filed in connection to an Illinois State Police investigation that alleges firearms from a police evidence room were unlawfully sold between January 2018 and February 2023, records show.

Mosser said all four men surrendered themselves to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning, appeared in court and were released since their charges aren’t detainable until the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act.

“The public must be able to trust that those charged with enforcing the law are also upholding the law,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a news release. “After a thorough, years long investigation, ISP Special Agents submitted evidence of criminal behavior among certain Campton Hills Police Department Officers to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, in an effort to hold these individuals accountable for their actions, and restore public trust.”

Millar is charged with felony money laundering not exceeding $10,000; nine counts of forgery; 22 counts of official misconduct; two counts of theft; one count of wire fraud; and five counts of delivering firearms before 72 hours of waiting, according to the circuit clerk’s website.

The charges are based on alleged actions from Jan. 1, 2018, records show.

Kucik was charged with seven felonies, Coryell was charged with 10 felonies and Hatt was charged with six felonies, records show.

According to the village’s website, Kucik is a full-time officer, a certified field training officer, evidence technician.

According to the jail booking log, the four were listed as in custody as of 7:10 a.m. All four were released from custody on supervision Thursday morning.

They all have the same pretrial release conditions: that they surrender their firearms and passports and cannot leave the state without the court’s permission, online court records show.

The charges were filed against the four on Oct. 10. All also have the same next court date of Dec. 12, according to online court records.

Millar became the village’s second police chief in 2018, but was put on paid administrative leave July 6, 2023, while under investigation by state police.

Millar resigned Jan. 22, 2024.

Coryell was charged with two counts of forgery, four counts of official misconduct; wire fraud; two counts of theft not over $10,000; and one count of obstruction of justice - destroying evidence.

Coryell’s charges are based on alleged actions on Aug. 8, 2022, records show.

Kucik was charged with theft; two counts of official misconduct, one count each of money laundering and wire fraud; and two counts of delivering firearms before 72 hours of waiting, according to the circuit clerk’s website.

Kucik’s charges are based on alleged actions on Feb. 8, 2023, records show.

Hatt was charged with money laundering; forgery, two counts of official misconduct; wire fraud; and obstruction of justice destroying evidence, according to the circuit clerk’s website.

Hatt’s charges are based on alleged actions on Jan. 1, 2018, records show.

Nearly all the charges against the four are Class 3 felonies and the rest are Class 4 felonies.

Class 3 felonies are punishable by up two to five years in prison, fines of up to $25,000 or supervision, if convicted.

Kucik, Hatt and Coryell did not have attorneys of record in the court filing, but Millar’s attorney Matt McQuaid was listed. He did not immediately return a voicemail message.

Village President Barbara Wojnicki said she did not know what the status of Kucik would be in light of the charges.

“I have not spoken to the chief,” Wojnicki said. “I do not have an answer.”

Police Chief James Levand did not immediately return a voicemail message.

At the time Millar was placed on leave, his attorney Matt McQuad released a statement that the leave and Illinois State Police probe were “attempts to assassinate his character and impugn his integrity.”

“Chief Millar is surprised and deeply disappointed with these unsubstantiated and politically motivated attempts to assassinate his character and impugn his integrity,” according to the statement released last year.

“In over 30 years as a law enforcement officer, Chief Millar has only selflessly served his community and protected its citizens,” according to the 2024 statement. “He welcomes an investigation into his service as Campton Hills police chief and has fully cooperated with any and all requests for information. He expects to be fully cleared of any wrongdoing.”

In an email, Illinois State Police said, “We will circle back with you,” in response to a request for comment.

Campton Hills also had an audit done of its evidence room that was connected to the state police investigation of Millar.

This is a developing story which was updated at 1:38 p.m. Oct. 16, 2025. More updates to come.