Bourbonnais’ Fiscal Year 2027 budget receives trustees’ approval

Bourbonnais Finance Director Tara Latz listens as Trustee Rick Fischer compliments Latz and Assistant Director Holly St. Germaine for their efforts with the Fiscal 2027 budget May 4, 2026. (Jeff Bonty)

Trustees approved Bourbonnais’ budget resolution during Monday’s meeting.

The budget covers Fiscal Year 2027, which runs from May 1, 2026 through April 30, 2027.

Finance Director Tara Latz said total village revenues are projected at $27,220,068, while total village expenditures are projected at $26,589,219, leaving a surplus of $630,849.

“More specifically, the general fund operating budget has projected revenues of $16,464,334 and projected expenditures of $16,262,622. That leaves a general fund surplus of $201,712,” Latz said.

The budgets are used as a guideline for the village to operate by, Latz said.

“They do not reflect the legal spending limit for the village for the fiscal year, as that will occur in the appropriations ordinance at an upcoming board meeting that we will have before the end of July.”

Mayor Jeff Keast said he was pleased with the direction the village is going.

“We’re still moving in the right direction,” Keast said after the meeting.

Trustee Rich Fischer, who chairs the Finance Committee, thanked Latz and assistant director Holly St. Germaine for the hard work and hours put in.

“I want to thank you and Holly and all the department, everything as far as putting this budget together. It gets better and better and more informative every year,” Fischer said following Latz’s presentation.

“You know, as finance chairman and going over this line item with you, it’s amazing how much work goes into this.

“And as board members, as you see, if you walk into the administration building and the doors are shut, don’t enter. The Finance Department’s working hard on [the budget].”

Latz said after Monday’s meeting they have been preparing the FY 2027 budget since January.

There’s several meetings with each department as well as updating the finance committee.