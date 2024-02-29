Campton Hills interim becomes actual police chief

Campton Hills Village President Barbara Wojnick swears in James Levand as the village's new police chief on Feb. 20, 2024. Levand had been interim chief since July. (Photo provided by village of Campton Hills)

CAMPTON HILLS – Campton Hills Interim Police Chief Jams Levand is now, officially, the new police chief for Campton Hills.

The Village Board approved an employment contract with Levand at its Feb. 20 meeting. Levand had been interim chief since July.

Village President Barbara Wojnicki said Levand proved himself as interim chief.

“Therefore, it was an easy decision for me and the board to make this decision because of the confidence and trust he built as interim chief,” Wojnicki said. “He demonstrated his leadership in leading his department at a difficult time.”

Wojnicki swore Levand in as K-9 Koda lay down at his feet and whined. He barked after the swearing-in was completed — and then it was time for cake.

Citizen Police Academy member Hollie Bauron and her husband, Community Emergency Response Team member Raphael Bauron, provided the home-baked doughtnut-shaped cake for Levand’s swearing in cermony.

After the swearing-in ceremony for Campton Hills Police Chief James Levand on Feb. 20, 2024, supporters were treated to a in the shape of a doughnut. A cutout photo of Levand and K-9 Koda was attached. (Photo provided by village of Campton Hills)

The humorous cop confection was gluten-free vanilla and chocolate with homemade strawberry jam filling from the family’s own strawberry patch.

Koda was with Levand when he was promoted to sergeant May 1, 2022, and when he was promoted to interim chief, Wojnicki said, so Koda was there for this latest promotion. Levand has been with the department about 10 years.

“It is an honor and privilege having the unanimous support of the Village, including President Wojnicki, Administrator (Mark) Rooney, and the entire board,” Levand wrote in an email from a police leadership training program.

“The large turnout from the community at my swearing-in ceremony was the biggest compliment I could receive. Campton Hills is an amazing community and I enjoy interacting with the residents, schools, businesses, and visitors each day,” according to Levand email. “I will continue to focus on our community policing efforts and keeping Campton Hills one of the safest cities. The department has an amazing group of professional and dedicated officers wanting to make a difference in the community, which I am proud to lead.”

Campton Hills Police Chief James Levand and K-9 Koda at the Feb. 20, 2024 Village Board meeting where he was sworn in. Levand had served as interim chief since July. (Photo provided by village of Campton Hills)

Josh Wittberg, a West Chicago patrol sergeant and current president of the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command where Levand is currently attending, spoke in support of Levand’s promotion to chief.

“I’m here representing our class in support of James and I would simply like to say if you’re not familiar, the School of Police Staff and Command is a 10-week executive level course run through Northwestern University,” Wittberg said.

“I’ve seen first-hand how much time that James has dedicated to the village of Campton Hills, easily in excess of 80 hours a week,” Wittberg said. “So I would just like to say, if that is any indication of what’s to be expected, then the village of Campton Hills Police Department is in good hands.”

Levand was named interim chief after village officials put its then-Police Chief Steven Millar on paid administrative leave July 6 due to an ongoing investigation by the Illinois State Police. The probe is not yet completed.

Later that month, his attorney Matthew McQuaid released a statement that Millar being put on leave amid the Illinois State Police probe were “attempts to assassinate his character and impugn his integrity.”

“Chief Millar is surprised and deeply disappointed with these unsubstantiated and politically motivated attempts to assassinate his character and impugn his integrity,” according to McQuade’s statement released last year. “He expects to be fully cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Millar resigned Jan. 22 after seven months of being on paid leave.