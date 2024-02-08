Campton Hills police chief resigns in two-sentence email

Then-Campton Hills Police Chief Steve Millar, right, presents Campton Hills police officer James Levand, left, with the Officer of the Year award. Millar resigned Jan. 22 amid a state police investigation. Levand was named interim chief. (Photo provided)

CAMPTON HILLS – Former Campton Hills Police Chief Steven Millar, on paid leave since July 6, 2023, notified village officials of his resignation Jan. 22 in a two-sentence email, released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

“I am hereby tendering my resignation, via this email, from the Village of Campton Hills. Please advise me of when and where I need to sign official paperwork,” Millar wrote.

The subject line stated it was a request to view and receive a copy of his personnel file from the village.

He addressed the resignation to interim Village Administrator Mark Rooney and Village President Barbara Wojnicki.

Millar did not respond to a voicemail seeking comment. His attorney, Matthew McQuaid, said he could not comment.

Wojnicki and Rooney both said they could not comment.

“We do not discuss litigation, nor personnel matters,” Rooney said.

In a response to Millar, also via email, Rooney wrote, “Steve on behalf of the Village of Campton Hills, I accept your resignation effective immediately.”

“I will send you COBRA [Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act] information regarding Health Insurance and Pension information by U.S. mail,” according to Rooney’s email. “In addition, the Village will payout all accued Vacation and pay through today’s date of 22 January 2024, on the next regular payroll.”

COBRA is a federal law that provides workers with the right to continue coverage in a group health plan.

Millar was hired as Campton Hills’ second police chief in May 2018 after the retirement of the village’s first chief, Daniel Hoffman.

He had been an officer at the village for five years before being named chief.

Millar was put on paid administrative leave in connection to an Illinois State Police investigation, which began May 25 with a search of the evidence room and an interview with Millar, officials stated in a letter when they put him on leave.

“Henceforth, effective July 6, 2023, you are hereby placed on paid administrative leave from your position as chief of police of the village of Campton Hills pending the outcome of the investigation by the Illinois state police concerning potential criminal violations and misconduct that relate to your employment with the village,” according to the letter.

Later that month, McQuaid, released a statement that being put on leave amid the State Police probe were “attempts to assassinate his character and impugn his integrity.”

“Chief Millar is surprised and deeply disappointed with these unsubstantiated and politically motivated attempts to assassinate his character and impugn his integrity,” according to McQuade’s statement released last year. “He expects to be fully cleared of any wrongdoing.”

According to village compensation and benefits for fiscal 2022-23, Millar was being paid $123,530.90, or almost $10,300 per month.

Based on his salary, seven months of paid leave would mean he was paid just over $72,000.

Sgt. James Levand was appointed interim chief.