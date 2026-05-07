Kianna Galvin went missing in 2016. Today, police are excavating property in South Elgin in the case

Micah Galvin (left) and Fiona Galvin participate in a rally in 2020 to find Fiona's daughter and Micah's sister Kianna Galvin of South Elgin, who has been missing since 2016. (Brian Hill)

Law-enforcement officials planned to conduct a forensic excavation Thursday at a property in South Elgin, following a lead in the 10-year-old disappearance of Kianna Galvin.

Galvin, then 17, went missing May 6, 2016 – a decade ago almost to the day – after telling her sister she was going to Jim Hansen Park in South Elgin.

That’s near where the South Elgin Police Department and Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force were scheduled to conduct the work Thursday morning, at a residence on the 800 block of Revere Road, according to a news release from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser’s office.

Portions of the road were to be shut down during the police activity.

The excavation was prompted by a scan of the property with “ground-penetrating radar” that “revealed anomalies beneath the surface that detectives determined warranted further investigation,” the release said.

“Ten years have passed since Kianna disappeared, and the weight of that loss is still deeply felt by her family, her friends, and this entire community,” Mosser said in the release. “My heart remains with all who continue to carry that pain. We have not forgotten Kianna, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to seek the truth. It is my hope that renewed efforts will finally bring the answers her family deserves. I urge anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward and contact the police.”

Galvin’s mother, Fiona Galvin, appeared at a rally for her daughter in front of the local police station in 2020, when she’d been missing for four years. Fiona Galvin said then she’d recently learned her daughter’s case had been classified as a homicide, not a missing person, according to Daily Herald coverage.

“My whole mission in this vigil is to light a candle to keep focus on this case that’s still ongoing, that’s not solved, and to pressure the police to get more evidence to charge the person who’s the primary suspect with the circumstantial and probable cause evidence that they have,” Galvin said.