Campton Hills names new police chief

CAMPTON HILLS – Police Officer Steven M. Millar will be the village of Campton Hills’ next police chief, taking over for Chief Daniel Hoffman who is retiring May 31, officials announced in a news release.

Millar, a full-time Campton Hills police officer, was chosen from an applicant pool of 36 candidates.

Millar has been an officer with the village for five years.

“The village is fortunate to be able to promote an officer with Steve Millar’s qualification and experience,” Village President Harry Blecker stated in the release. “Not only does he have a tremendous amount of law enforcement experience – having worked in a larger community and department – but his integrity is second to none and his people skills are exceptional.”

Before joining Campton Hills, Millar served 25 years as an officer for the village of Streamwood and retired from there in October 2013.

Millar’s responsibilities at Streamwood included DARE officer, juvenile officer, accident reconstructionist, court liaison, crime prevention, community relations officer and investigator.

In 1996, Millar was chosen to supervise a 62-man team responsible for providing security at several of the Atlanta Olympic Games locations, the release stated.

Since joining Campton Hills, Millar has worked as a Too Good for Drugs instructor and was instrumental in developing the village’s citizen police academy program.

Millar has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Benedictine University where he graduated summa cum laude.