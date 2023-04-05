In race for Campton Hills village president, Wojnicki leads Tyrrell

CAMPTON HILLS – In the race for Campton Hills village president, Barbara Wojnicki was leading the incumbent Michael Tyrrell, according to unofficial vote totals the clerk’s office released via email late Tuesday night.
Wojnicki, a former Kane County Board member, received 1,351 votes to Tyrrell’s 690 votes, a difference of 661 votes, according to unofficial results late Tuesday.
The clerk’s office emailed a printout of the night’s totals after too may people went to the website and overwhelmed the server, causing it to crash, Kane County Clerk Jack Cunningham said.
For village trustee, three of the five challengers also were in the lead over the three incumbents.
Nicolas Boatner had 1,183 votes, Janet Burson had 1,137 and Timothy Morgan received 1,121, in unofficial results.
Incumbents Charles Cappell had 634 votes, Sue George had 775 and Wendy White Eagle received 627 votes, in unofficial results.
Challengers Michael Warick received 136 votes and Rob Klinkey received 143 votes, also in unofficial results.