What’s Happening in Batavia: Utility town hall Aug. 4

Here’s what’s happening in Batavia in August.

Public invited to utility town hall Aug. 4

Batavia residents are invited to attend a Utility Town Hall from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug 4 at Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave.

Hosted by the city of Batavia, the event will offer residents a chance to learn about utility programs and infrastructure projects and to share their input on key priorities such as affordability, reliability and sustainability of the city’s electric service.

Public feedback gathered at the meeting will help shape Batavia’s Integrated Resource Plan, which guides future energy decisions.

All are welcome to attend and participate in the town hall.

Stay informed: Sign up for Alert Batavia/CodeRED notifications

The city of Batavia, along with the Batavia police and fire departments, is reminding residents to register for Alert Batavia/CodeRED, the city’s emergency notification system.

This free service sends timely alerts via phone, text, email and mobile app to keep you informed about emergencies that could impact your home, business or family. Notifications may include extended power outages, hazardous materials threats or major traffic disruptions.

Signing up is easy: Text ALERTBATAVIA to 24639 or visit accountportal.onsolve.net/bataviaalerts.

Prefer app notifications? Download the CodeRED app from the App Store or Google Play.

Stay prepared – sign up today.

For more information, visit bataviail.gov/AlertBatavia.

Batavia reminds residents to follow watering restrictions

To protect the community’s water supply for essential needs such as drinking and fire protection, the city of Batavia enforces outdoor watering restrictions during the summer.

Residents and businesses connected to the city water system may water lawns between 6 and 9 a.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., following the odd/even address rule. Even-numbered addresses water on even-numbered dates; odd-numbered addresses on odd-numbered dates.

Following these rules helps conserve water and may reduce your bill. Learn more at bataviail.gov .

Batavia Fireworks Committee hosts inaugural trunk sale fundraiser

Clean out your closets and support a community tradition. The Batavia Fireworks Committee will host its first-ever Trunk Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 9 in the south parking lot of Batavia High School (Main Street entrance).

This community rummage sale invites sellers to reserve a parking space and sell items from their trunk or a table – perfect for downsizing, decluttering or finding great back-to-school bargains.

Seller fees:

• $25 per space for Batavia residents

• $30 for nonresidents

• $40 for two spaces (residents) / $50 (nonresidents)

• $20 for students with school ID

Setup begins at 8 a.m. (No lot access after 8:45 a.m.; no early departures.)

Proceeds benefit the 2026 Batavia Fireworks Show. To register, visit tinyurl.com/bataviatrunksale25 . Questions? Call or text Mike at 312-545-4308.

• Lori Botterman is communications manager for the city of Batavia.