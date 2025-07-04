Mott: Summer fun is heating up in Batavia

Summer along the Fox River is in full swing, with festivals, concerts, art shows and sporting events lighting up every town.

Sky Concert

Batavia’s Fourth of July Sky Concert returns on July 4, at Engstrom Park. Food vendors will open at 5 p.m. as part of the Savor-the-Flavor experience. The Batavia Community Band will perform at 8:30 p.m., with announcements at 9:15 p.m. followed by the spectacular fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Head over to bataviafireworks.org for more particulars.

Windmill City Festival

The following week, Batavia takes its turn to host a citywide celebration when the Windmill City Festival kicks off on July 11 and runs through July 13, with most activities downtown at the Peg Bond Center. Look for Chamber members volunteering in the beer tent on Saturday night – we’re proud to help make this community event possible! Head to windmillcityfest.org for all the details and join the fun.

Five-year-old Leo Gius of Naperville waves to his grandmother at the Windmill City Festival in Batavia on Saturday, July 13, 2024 in Batavia. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Christmas in July

Who says Christmas cheer must wait until December? On July 23, the Batavia Chamber will show the Grinch a thing or two about the holiday spirit! Join us for “Christmas in July” during the River Rhapsody concert series at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave. The fun starts at 7 p.m. Come make a Grinch ornament, toss a few snowball buckets,and help the Grinch’s heart grow three sizes!

While you’re there, stop by our booth to purchase the official Batavia flag – available as a garden flag, 3’ x 5’ flag, or stickers. Can’t attend? Order online at bataviachamber.org/store/community-flag and then pick it up at our office, 106 W. Wilson St.

Chamber Eats at Chicken Salad Chick

Cool down with July’s featured Chamber Eats location: Chicken Salad Chick, 220 N. Randall Road. Each month, the Batavia Chamber of Commerce features a different Chamber-member restaurant. Diners are invited to drop a business card or a contact information card into a raffle box for a chance to win $25 in Chamber Bucks and a $25 restaurant gift card!

Join the Chamber staff as we go out to lunch at Chicken Salad Chick beginning at noon on July 17.

Check the Community Calendar at bataviachamber.org to find many other local events, fundraisers by local nonprofits and our own networking events.

Chamber Bucks

Chamber Bucks make the perfect thank-you gift for coaches, teachers and community champions. Redeemable at more than 130 local businesses, they’re available in $10 and $25 increments. Purchase yours at the Chamber office (106 W. Wilson St., Ste. 15).

Questions? Call us at 630-879-7134 or text 478-CHAMBER. Make the most of summer – shop local, dine local and enjoy everything Batavia has to offer!

• Shirley Mott is the communications and membership coordinator for the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.