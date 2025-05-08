Thank You Teachers Letters: Kane County

Karen Schmidt: Thank you for being a good teacher. She is always there for a student if you need her. She is nonchalant and mysterious. You can also joke around her, she is funny,nice,grateful and helpful. She is a good teacher and a great coach. You can always learn a lot from her. She is a very cool teacher. Aileen Cruz, 60505

Stephanie Hansen: Thank you for being nice and caring in 4th grade. I really appreciate you for everything she did for us in 4th grade even tho we were a hard class she still managed it. We had fun in your classroom and made good memories, everyone liked when you used to read us books before school ended. Or when you gave us free time, That was my favorite school year. Thank you for teaching us in 4th grade. Jorge Vargas 60505

Carabello Acosta: thanks for helping me so much I really want to thank you for being the best 6th grade language arts teacher you helped me a lot and I just wanted to thanks you. Elian Medina, 60505

Karen Schmidt: Ms,Schmidt from cowherd middle school because she is so fun and makes class entertainment and overall makes everything better. Jayden Hernandez, 60505

Ricardo Rivera: I hope this letter finds you I really want to take a moment to say thank you for dealing with me the whole school year and all the struggles because I would talk alot with jullietta but that’s all I want to say thank you. Guadalupe Ramirez, 60505

Karen Schmidt: Karen M Schmidt has always been there for me and other students she cared about about all of us when ever we a don’t no what to do she tells what to do I really appreciate how she can tell by are expressing. another reason why I am so thankful for my teacher is because she teaches new stuff about language new words, new writing and so much more she taught I really appreciate that so much for teaching that and some much As you can see this is why this teacher is the best teacher thank you and also that my mom phone number. Daniel Martinez, 60505

Mary Angellica Klasinski: Thank you for always understanding me and making sure I’m alright. You really did teach me a lot of interesting things and helped me grow to be a better person. And you’re always there for me and when I need a break you let me. Mila Palomarez, 60505

Jamie Morgan: miss yarbrough is a amazing teacher she always cheered up everyone and was very energetic and focused on all the little things because she loved and cared for us. Christian Tapia, 60505

Karen Schmidt: I would like to nominate my 7th grade ELA teacher, Ms. Schmidt, for her exceptional dedication and passion for teaching. She creates an engaging classroom environment where every student feels supported and encouraged. Ms. Schmidt has a unique ability to make complex literature and writing concepts accessible and fun. She always goes above and beyond to ensure we understand the material and fosters a love for reading and writing. Her patience, kindness, and commitment to our success make her an outstanding educator. Ms. Schmidt, truly inspires me and my classmates to reach our full potential. Simeon Heard, 60505

Christine Glassmeyer: You were the best teacher ever. You always made learning into a fun game that helped us understand. You got me, understood me through thick and thin, and helped me through challenges and tought me alot about myself. I will forever remember you. Charlotte Theis, 60174

Sara Buetow: Thank you Miss Buetow for everything that you do to make school such a welcoming happy place. Lexi loves to go to school because of you! Your hard work, special days, and excellent communication don’t go unnoticed. You are amazing! Lexi Brierley, 60124

Pam Lemp: Thank you Ms. Lemp for always helping me. You help me learn to read and give me hugs. I love you. Benjamin Knapp, 60119

Amy Kerber: Thank you for creating a warm and nurturing environment in your classroom. Your efforts in guiding and supporting Zosia are deeply appreciated. Zosia Belzak, 60124

Carabello Acosta: Thank you for being a teacher at Cowherd Middle School. I miss you as my science teacher, I don’t really like Mrs.Botnari but what can I do. Your voice was so calming that it made me wanna go to sleep. Thank you for making 6th grade science tolerable . Also I heard your house went on fire tho idk if its real or not but I hope you and Mr.Acosta are doing good after that, also your kids and pets. Jocelyn Ramos, 60505

Carolyn Panozzo: Ms. Carolyn thank you so much for being my teacher. Thank you for teaching me my ABCs and how to write my name. School days are my favorite days of the week. Thank you for having so many pretty dresses for me to dress up in. I am so thankful that you got to be my teacher for 2 years. Thank you for everything you have taught me. Grace Malone, 60119

Brandon Peterson: Mr Peterson is an amazing educator. He meets the kids on their level, and not only do the kids learn a lot (he’s a social studies teacher), he incorporates all kinds of fun activities for them during his classes. He’s truly a good human! Aiden Kay, 60175

Sean Ryan: Thank you Mr. Ryan for everything that you do. Max Chihuahua, 60174

Corrine Higgins: Miss Higgins is a great teacher because she understands the students and their needs. She tries her hardest every day. We are able to have fun but get our work done at the same time. She is overall a great teacher! Julianna Spatafora, 60560

Lindsey Ferrel: Thank you for being the best teacher ever. You are so kind and fun and you inspire me to learn. I will miss you so much next year! Emmett Williams, 60175

Maggy Schmidt: Thank you for being the best teacher! You are so much fun and you make me want to learn! I love being in your class so much! Emmett Williams, 60175

Erin Rizzi: Thank you for being such an excellent teacher! I like how you make learning so much fun. The stories you share in class are the best, and they help me understand things better. You are always kind and patient, even when I ask many questions. I appreciate how you make everyone feel welcome and happy in class. Thank you for everything you do for us. You’re the best! Roman Belzak, 60175

Heather Fortcamp: Thank you Mrs. Fortcamp for your dedication and commitment to your students. Your compassion and attentiveness to your students is truly special. We feel lucky to have you as an educator. Freya Armour, 60119