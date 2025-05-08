Lincoln Park in St. Charles comes alive with sounds of music

The songbird’s evening serenade accompanied by rustling leaves adds a new element to the band’s performance while the first lightning bugs emerge out of the tall grasses. There’s no doubt that outdoor concerts on a summer evening have a magical quality.

Whether the band is playing rock or pop, nature can’t help but play along as the St. Charles Park District welcomes the return of its annual Concerts in the Park series on Thursdays at the Lincoln Park Gazebo located between Fourth and Fifth streets near downtown St. Charles.

What gets your toes tapping? Classic music? Rock? Country? Blues? Whether it’s a country and western band with a Nashville sound or an out-of-sight party band playing the grittiest, grooviest garage rock hits, there is something for every musical taste.

As soon as the schedule is released, it’s all about making a date to catch a favorite band, and this summer the St. Charles Park District is excited to welcome back longtime favorites and a few new musical acts, too.

Soda kicks off the summer concert series Thursday, May 29, so get ready for a taste of your favorite fizz from this professional band whose biz is to capture the heart and soul of the most diverse playlist you’ll fine anywhere.

Generation returns to the stage Thursday, June 5, playing classic rock and soul.

The Chicago Experience Band, which calls itself “A tribute to Rock with Horns” and plays favorites from the band Chicago, always draws a crowd when playing “Saturday in the Park” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is.” It performs Thursday, July 17.

New to the schedule is Totally Taylor, a Taylor Swift cover band that will perform Thursday, July 24. Assistant Superintendent of Recreation Katie Miller said she is excited to see if Totally Taylor brings more families and fans of Taylor Swift to the weekly event.

And this year marks the return of the popular cover band 7th Heaven to close out the concert series Thursday, Aug. 7.

For the concerts, families bring chairs and blankets, and those in the know understand it’s essential to leave plenty of room to get up and dance along to the band.

And then there’s the food. Some families bring picnics, some pick up food in town and bring it over to the park and some come to the park hungry and ready to check out the food vendors that includes Wild Fries and Third Street Pub featuring Billy Bricks Pizza.

No one can resist dessert when it’s scooped up by local creamery Kimmer’s Ice Cream. The team from Kimmer’s Ice Cream has been layering sweet treats for the concert crowd for several years, Miller said.

The Concert in the Park series is free. Stay tuned to the St. Charles Park District website and social media posts for any weather-related changes to the schedule.