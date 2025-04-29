Kane County campgrounds to open May 1

Kane County Forest Preserves will open May 1 for recreational camping through Oct. 19. (Graphic provided by Forest Preserve District of Kane County)

Kane County Forest Preserves will open May 1 for recreational camping through Oct. 19, officials announced in a news release.

Two sites are available, Paul Wolff Campground in the Burnidge Forest Preserve, 38W235 Big Timber Road, Elgin, and the Big Rock Campground, 46W499 Granart Road, Big Rock.

The Paul Wolff Campground has 104 camp sites, 89 of them are improved with 50/30/20-amp electrical service, water access, parking pads and fire rings. It also has 10 primitive sites without electricity for tent camping only, five equestrian sites and ADA-accessible sites available upon request, the release stated.

The surrounding Burnidge Forest Preserve has more than 700 acres of hills and woodlands, nine miles of trails, including a 2.25-mile multi-purpose trail suitable for hiking, biking or equestrian use. It also has a picnic shelter, fishing ponds and a climbing rock, according to the release.

Big Rock Campground has 109 camp sites, 96 improved campsites with 50/30/20-amp electrical service, water access, parking pads and fire rings.

It has nine primitive, tent-only sites without electric access, four equestrian sites and ACA-accessible camp sites available upon request.

Big Rock Forest Preserve is a 1,100-acre preserve containing several sandy hills that overlook a valley of woodlands and streams. Fishing is permitted at the campground pond or at Siegler Lake. Kayaking is also permitted on Siegler Lake, according to the release.

Big Rock Forest Preserve has more than nine miles of trails for hiking, biking or equestrian use, and two picnic shelters.

Check-in time for all campsites is at 3 p.m. and check-out is noon.

Daily fees for the improved camp sites with pad, electric, water at both campgrounds are $26 for Kane County residents and $41 for nonresidents.

Primitive/non-electric camp sites are $18 per day for residents and $24 for nonresidents. Equestrian camp sites are $21 per day for residents and $31 for nonresidents.

Dump stations are included with camping, or $15 for single use. Firewood is available for $10 per bundle.

The campgrounds operate on a cashless system, accepting Visa, Mastercard and Discover for or online reservations. Cash or checks are accepted for firewood and dump station fees.

Online reservations are required and available at www.kaneforest.com.

An equestrian site is available by calling 630-444-1200.

Fishing regulations are available online at www.kaneforest.com.