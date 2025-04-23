St. Charles East baseball stays undefeated in DuKane Conference play: Tuesday’s KCC sports roundup

Baseball

St. Charles East 6, Wheaton North 2

Nate Moline drove in three runs and also allowed two hits and one unearned run in six innings of work to help the Saints (9-6, 5-0 DuKane) stay undefeated in conference play.

Andrew Zolna picked up three hits in the contest, while Andrew Evans had two. Zolna, Evans and James Feigleson each had an RBI in the game.

St. Charles North 8, Batavia 2

Matt Ritchie allowed just two runs on six hits while striking out 10. Keaton Reinke and Ty Heimbuch each drove in a pair of runs to help the North Stars (8-8, 3-2 DuKane Conference) clinch their first conference series of the season with a win over the Bulldogs (5-11-1, 2-3).

Brandon Oke led the offense for Batavia, collecting four hits. Michael Vander Luitgaren had the only RBI.

St. Francis 12, St. Viator 8

The Spartans (10-3) put up six unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings to help them to their fifth straight win.

Colt Armbrust had three hits and finished as one of five Spartans to finish with multi-hit games. James McGrath (home run), Brayden Hobein and Brady Carroll each had two hits and two RBIs, while Nolan Galla drove in one off of two hits.

Providence Catholic 12, Marmion 2

An eight-run fifth inning proved to be too much for the Cadets (10-8-1) to come back from. Aidan MacKenzie had the only RBI in the contest for Marmion.

Softball

Batavia 15, Willowbrook 5 (6 innings)

Amira Mendoza went 5 for 5 with a double, a home run and six RBIs to catapult the Bulldogs (4-9) to their third victory in their last four games.

Payton Kaefer (double, two RBIs) and Grace Sartain each had three hits in the contest, while Lauren Paganelis drove in two runs.

Aurora Central Catholic 9, West Aurora 3

The Chargers (15-5) outscored the Blackhawks 8-1 after the third inning to help secure a nonconference victory.

Abby Gambro led the team on offense, collecting three hits, including a triple, while driving home two runs. Grace Grunloh added two hits and also had two RBIs. Caroline Brummel had eight strikeouts in the circle.

IC Catholic 2, St. Francis 1

Maggie Stewart drove in St. Francis’ only run in the first inning and had two hits, but allowed the tying and go-ahead runs in the seventh inning in the loss for the Spartans (13-3, 3-2 GCAC - White).

Girls soccer

St. Charles East 9, Lake Park 0 (50 minutes)

The Saints (14-1, 2-0 DuKane) got their fifth mercy-rule victory of the month and second straight in conference play.

Mya Leon led the scoring with four goals. Sophia Wollenberg and Lilly Margewich each found the back of the net twice, and Pressley Kannaka had one. Qori Strotkamp led the assist category with three.

St. Charles North 1, Wheaton-Warrenville South 1

The North Stars (4-4-1, 1-1-1 DuKane) took the lead with a first-half goal, but let up one in the second to end the contest in a tie.