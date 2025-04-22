St. Charles North’s Tom Poulin gets 300th career win: Monday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

St. Charles North 9, Batavia 7

Julianna Kouba (1 for 3, three RBIs) and Jordyn McBride (2 for 4, two RBIs) each had home runs to spark the offense for the North Stars (7-3, 1-1 DuKane Conference) to the win.

The win also marked the 300th career victory for coach Tom Poulin, who is in his 14th year at the helm. Mack Patterson and Paige Murray added two hits in the contest.

The Bulldogs (3-9, 0-2) were led by Kenzie Krauch, who went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, a home run and two RBIs. Gwen Shouse added three hits, including a double, Grace Sartain plated three runs and Amira Mendoza added a solo home run.

Prairie Ridge 9, Burlington Central 1

Addison Beltran had the only RBI in the contest as the Rockets (8-11, 5-2 Fox Valley) fell to the undefeated Wolves.

Lake Park 11, Geneva 0 (5 innings)

Kat Cerwin and Kaitlin Sprague had the only hits in the game for the Vikings (5-9, 0-2 DuKane).

Baseball

St. Charles North 7, Batavia 2

Keaton Reinke allowed five hits and two runs and struck out 10 over six innings to help the North Stars (7-8, 2-2 DuKane) get the series opener over the Bulldogs (5-10-1, 2-2).

Julian Harmon had three hits in the game for the North Stars, while Matt Ritchie recorded two RBIs to lead the offense.

Ryan Rodriguez plated both of the Bulldogs’ runs in the game with a two-run double in the third inning.

St. Charles East 4, Wheaton North 2

Joey Arend (four innings, seven strikeouts) and Matt Steinberg (three innings, six strikeout) let up two hits and one run apiece as the Saints (8-6, 4-0 DuKane) took the series opener for their fifth straight victory.

Michael Aloisio led the offense with three hits and an RBI in the contest. Andrew Evans, Andrew Zolna and Dylan McCabe each added an RBI in the game as well.

Burlington Central 10, Crystal Lake Central 3

Thomas Koertgen’s three-run home run capped off a four-run third inning that helped the Rockets (9-5, 2-4 Fox Valley) take down the Tigers at home.

Jake Johnson and Zane Pollack each added two RBIs in the contest, with Chase Powrozek, Wagner Viebrock and David Hintz each collecting two hits in the contest as well.

Kaneland 6, Rochelle 1

Hayden Foster gave up one run off of three hits and struck out nine to help the Knights (10-4, 2-1 Interstate 8) get the conference victory over the Hubs.

Brady Alstott had two RBIs in the contest, while Nate Campbell, Tom Thill and Aidan Whildin each had two hits to lead the offense.

Lake Park 4, Geneva 1

Alex Abraham drove in the team’s only run of the game as the Vikings (12-5, 2-2 DuKane) dropped their series opener to the Lancers.

Mt. Carmel 10, Aurora Central Catholic 9

Luke Torrance had three hits, including a double and a home run, and 4 RBIs to lead the Chargers (9-8, 0-2 Chicago Catholic - White), but let up eight unanswered runs in the final two innings to fall in walk-off fashion.

Girls soccer

Batavia 3, Wheaton North 1

Reece Recker, Natalie Warner and Emma Wecker each netted goals as the Bulldogs (5-4-1, 2-1 DuKane) knocked off the reigning conference champions on the road.

Warner and Wecker each added an assist, while Leah Zimberoff had an assist on the first goal.