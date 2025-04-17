Geneva baseball wins series over Wheaton Warrenville South: Wednesday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Baseball

Geneva 5, Wheaton Warrenville South 3

The Vikings (11-4, 2-1 DuKane Conference) put up 13 hits to help clinch the three-game series over the Tigers.

Nick Price paced the offense with three hits, with Mason Bruesch (triple), Miles Dibble and Michael Toole each adding two hits of their own. Price, Dibble, Toole and Noah Hallahan each had RBIs in the contest.

St. Charles East 12, Glenbard North 7

A 10-run second inning proved to be more than enough to help the Saints (6-6, 3-0 DuKane) secure the series sweep of the Panthers.

Antonio Perez capped the scoring in the second with a bases-loaded triple that drove home three. Joey Arend, Andrew Zolna and James Feigleson each added two RBIs in the contest.

Aurora Central Catholic 12, Crossroads Christian 2 (5 innings)

The Chargers (9-7) put up seven extra base-hits to help snap their five-game losing streak in a big way.

Aidan Crisci (double, home run), Leo Corral (double, triple) and Tyler Davis (triple) each finished with two hits and two RBIs in the game. Jackson Michels also drove in a pair, while Raul Gomez Jr. also recorded two hits.

Wheaton North 10, St. Charles North 3

After scoring three runs in the bottom of the first, the North Stars (5-8, 1-2 DuKane) were shut down the rest of the way as they dropped the decisive third game of the series against the Falcons. Ben Auer, Nolan Macholz and Chase Ferguson each had RBIs in the contest.

Crystal Lake South 4, Burlington Central 2

Chase Powrozek allowed just three hits and three earned runs while striking out 10 on the mound, but the Rockets (7-5, 1-4 Fox Valley) couldn’t get the runs to come away with the win. Bennek Braden and Trevor Raap had RBIs in the game.

Softball

Aurora Central Catholic 11, St. Ignatius 1 (5 innings)

Abby Gambro (1 for 2, 3 runs) and Jessica Pleckham (3 for 4) each had a home run and drove in three runs to help the Chargers (15-5, 5-2 GCAC - White) to a conference victory on the road.

Ashley Moore (2 for 3), Kate Gambro and Caroline Brummel each added an RBI in the contest.

Corina Miller had the win in the circle, allowing just three hits and one run (zero earned) over five innings.

Burlington Central 6, McHenry 2

The Rockets (6-9, 4-1 Fox Valley) cemented their best-ever five-game start to Fox Valley Conference play with a win over the Warriors.

Kelsey Covey, Mei Shirokawa and Olivia Sutton each had two hits in the game, with Covey and Addison Beltran each driving in two runs in the contest.

Addisyn Petersen got the win in the circle, allowing six hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out six over seven innings.

Kaneland 8, Rochelle 4

The Knights (10-4, 1-1 Interstate 8) got their first win of conference play after scoring eight consecutive runs in the win over the Hubs.

Grace Slou went 2 for 3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in the game. Angelina Campise added two hits in the contest, while Natalie Naab led the scoring with two RBIs.

St. Francis 8, DePaul Prep 4

The Spartans (10-3, 4-1 GCAC - White) scored seven runs in the first two innings to help lead them to their fourth straight victory.

Maggie Stewart (2 for 4, two doubles), Lauren Konen (2 for 4, double) and Hannah Grivetti (1 for 4) each drove in two runs in the game. Lauren Kennedy added three hits.

Sycamore 4, St. Charles East 3 (8 innings)

After winning via walk-off the day before, the Saints (9-5) were on the losing end of an extra-inning affair against the Spartans after letting up a walk-off home run.

Hayden Sujack led the offense, going 2 for 3 with a double and a home run while driving home two. Makayla Van Dinther also had two hits and a double and recorded an RBI.

Lincoln-Way East 5, St. Charles North 1

Despite only recording one strikeout in the game, the North Stars (4-2) finished the game with only four hits, with Mack Patterson having two of them and Ella Heimbuch having the only RBI on a sacrifice fly. Paige Murray (double) and Anna Abruzzo had the other two hits in the contest.

Plainfield South 2, Batavia 0

Gwen Shouse (double), Grace Sartain and Leah Paganelis had the only hits in the game for the Bulldogs (1-7) in the shutout.

Wheaton Warrenville South 10, Geneva 0 (6 innings)

Megan O’Connor put up two hits as the Vikings (3-7, 0-1 DuKane) suffered a shutout loss to open conference play.

Girls soccer

St. Charles East 9, Rockford Guilford 0 (40 minutes)

The Saints (13-1) recorded its fourth mercy-rule victory in 11 days with the win over the Vikings.

Georgia Smith, Qori Strotkamp and Sophia Wollenberg each had two goals in the game. Brooklyn Grossi, Pressley Kannaka and Mya Leon also found the back of the net. Strotkamp and Georggia Desario finished the game with three assists.

Kaneland 2, Morris 0

Hannah Boyer and Erin Doucette each scored in the second half to help the Knights (6-2, 3-1 Interstate 8) get back in the win column after two straight losses.