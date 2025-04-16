Two newcomers to join the St. Charles D303 school board

St. Charles D303 School Board is set to get two new members after all ballots were counted Tuesday for the April 1 Consolidated Election. Tallies will be finalized next week.

An even split of newcomers and incumbents were elected to the St. Charles School District 303 board.

With all ballots counted, results show incumbents Heidi Fairgrieve and Kate Bell, as well as newcomers Kimberly Rich and Jenna Hancock winning in the race for school board

Eight candidates were competing for four seats on the school board, and as of April 15, Fairgrieve, Bell, Rich and Hancock each have more than 15% of the vote.

Thomas Lentz was the only incumbent candidate not reelected to the school board.

Lentz was the next highest vote getter, coming within 1,000 votes of the top four, followed by newcomers Elias Palacios, Antonietta Berton-Nicklaus and Aaron White, in descending order by votes.

Results will be officially finalized on April 22 once final canvassing is completed.