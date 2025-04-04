Sugar Grove votes against mixed use The Grove development

(File photo) Signs opposing a tax increment financing district and a development proposed for Sugar Grove on Route 47 near Seavey Road. On Tuesday, Sugar Grove voters voted "Yes" on an advisory referendum to immediately reverse development of the mixed use The Grove. (Susan Sarkauskas)

Unofficial vote totals show a new president and three new trustees will join the Sugar Grove Village Board.

In the race for village president, newcomer Susan Stillwell leads over incumbent Jennifer Konen by a tally of 1,374 votes to 993 votes, as of April 3.

According to the Kane County Clerk’s Office, as of Wednesday morning there were about 420 oustanding mail-in ballots in Sugar Grove that could come in over the next couple of weeks.

Stillwell said Konen reached out and conceded the race in a Facebook message on election night.

“I wish the new Village President and trustees all the best,” Konen said in a text message Thursday. “It was an honor and privilege to serve the residents of Sugar Grove.”

Stillwell is a title examiner and ER nurse, and ran her campaign in opposition to the controversial The Grove development and related TIF agreement with Crown Development, which was an apparent sticking point for voters, who also called on the village to reverse the decision via an advisory referendum.

The Grove is a proposal for a 760-acre mixed housing, commercial development near the Interstate 88 and Illinois Route 47 interchange.

Also on the Sugar Grove ballot was a controversial advisory referendum to reverse the development, which received 1,366 “Yes” votes, as April 3, just shy of 58% of the total.

Stillwell said Thursday that election night was, “Wonderful, because the residents really had something to celebrate.”

“There was frustration for the last few years and I think the residents really have someone that will represent them now,” Stillwell said.

Stillwell said she thinks concerns over The Grove development played a strong role in the way residents voted.

“Large numbers of residents came out to speak out against [The Grove] and they were really disregarded,” Stillwell said. “I think that this election gave them a voice, and we did hear them through the advisory referendum.”

The yes-or-no question on whether or not The Grove development should be immediately reversed was put on the ballot after a petition to create the referendum by Thoughtful Progress Inc. garnered over 2,500 signatures last fall.

Village officials quickly issued a statement discrediting the referendum, and while votes show a majority of voters are opposed to the development, the legal basis and authority of the referendum remain unclear.

Stillwell said the referendum result gives elected officials clear information on what the residents want. She said this will be useful in refuting the frequent claims from developers and their supporters that the development is something residents want.

“Sugar Grove residents really came out and spoke, and they don’t want this, so I will be looking to advocate for them,” Stillwell said. “We’re ready to open the lines of communication, listen to residents and neighbors, and bring everyone back together again.”

In the race for Village Board, four candidates are vying for three seats, with only one incumbent choosing to defend his seat. Trustees Sean Herron and Michael Schomas did not run for reelection.

Trustee candidates Nora London, Tony Speciale and Michael Roskopf, all newcomers, are poised to join the Village Board, with incumbent Jamie White trailing by nearly 200 votes.