Sugar Grove hears plans for The Grove, a massive mixed housing, commercial development

The Grove is a proposed 760-acre planned development in Sugar Grove that will include a variety of housing options; recreational and naturalized green space; community facilities and amenities; retail, restaurant and other commercial spaces. This image shows what the entryway would look like. (Photo provided by Crown Community Development)

When it comes to growth, the village of Sugar Grove has been stuck in place for years.

That finally could change if The Grove, a 760-acre, master-planned mixed-use project is approved and the development is set into motion.

Crown Community Development (CCD) recently submitted a formal land development application to the Village of Sugar Grove for the project, which would feature several options for housing, more than 200 acres of open space, a town center, numerous public amenities and an assortment of commercial uses near the Interstate 88 and Route 47 interchange.

“The community has to keep evolving, we can’t stay stagnant,” Sugar Grove Village President Jennifer Konen said. “This is an evolution. They (CCD) have tried since 2007 to bring their property in and develop their property. That’s a long time, and three times we’ve been kind of ‘No, that’s not right,’ and we’re at a place of impasse at this point. I don’t know what happens if it doesn’t get approved, but that’s where we are at today.”

CCD purchased the land for The Grove between 2001 and 2006.

“We haven’t approved a development in 20 years in this town,” Konen said. “That’s part of our problem. We nitpick when someone comes in front of us.”

She ran for office in 2019 while opposed to CCD’s previous plan that called for 8 million square feet of distribution warehouses. The new proposal is offering 3.5 million square feet

“This biggest part about all this is we have asked that they didn’t have, and represent, all of one use in that amount of acreage in this community, and they have listened,” Konen said. “They have answered that call. The residential market has returned and residential has returned to representing at least 50% of the plan.”

The Grove is a planned development proposed for the village of Sugar Grove. This conceptual rendering shows the proposed The Grove Town Center, that would include a village hall, entertainment venues and community gathering spaces, such as a beer garden, food truck court, pickleball courts, splash pad and access to five miles of walking/biking trails. (Photo provided by Crown Community Development)

The newly unveiled project would utilize planned development district zoning (PPD), which would relegate the Grove Park warehouses to a single zone.

Grove Park could become a home to a variety of things, like restaurants, retail shops, multifamily dining and healthcare.

“We have submitted applications for zoning and annexation of the 760-acre property into five distinctive zones for which the uses allowed for each zone is very specific as indicated in the PPD zoning ordinance,” CCD Director of Development Jennifer Cowan said. “The uses are limited in terms of what they can do in the zones, so that zone four can only have the warehouse distribution and some office space usages as well, but that’s restricted to that zone. On the south side of the interchange there is absolutely no industrial and data centers allowed.”

Cowan said CCD incorporated the feedback it received from the village, residents and community stakeholders to create its latest plan for the project. The preservation of tree groves, additional open space and the aforementioned PPD are among the changes detailed in the application.

“A lot of understanding of what the needs of the community are went into developing plans that would be acceptable to the village,” she said. “I can’t say that the plan won’t change through the process, but this is our proposal and a lot of time went into researching the best land uses and where to place those while also considering the desires of the community.”

The desires of the community are certainly as varied as are opinions about The Grove and potential tax increment financing (TIF), especially when it’s a $350 million TIF. Hundreds showed up at a public hearing at Waubonsee Community College last month, many who voiced their concern about the village for that reason.

Uncertainty remains

In May, the Sugar Grove Joint Review Board did not recommend the creation of the TIF district with the vote being split 3-3 with six taxing bodies voting present.

Trucks dominating the roadways, an increase in traffic, pollution, soil contamination and concerns over their property taxes have been some of the biggest concerns raised by Sugar Grove residents and as well as those near the proposed development in Blackberry Township.

“The residents of Sugar Grove are not going to feel a tax savings when this development is going on,” Konen said. “They’re not going to feel that tax really stabilized in their property taxes until the TIF is sunset or terminated or expired, but what will happen is this development will spur additional development throughout the community and that new EAV coming on will help stabilize our tax base.”

There’s always the unknowable, and the TIF could last 23 years.

“They are going to have to wait for this, but when this comes off, that’s new construction that has been added, which will be like a windfall at the end,” Konen said. “And that’s everybody’s complaint. I understand that is a complaint, but at the same time, if we do nothing you’re waiting how many more years? There’s no new growth increase. From the village perspective, we have other revenue sources with sales tax, utility tax, income tax so we can improve our village because we’ve just generated all sorts of new revenues to help offset other areas of our community.”

She said the village is going to have its share of critics, especially when substantial growth, change and finances are on the table.

“My job as village president is to help dictate the direction of our community,” she said. “And while I believe that some might not like this plan, I believe (CCD) are the right developer and I believe this is the plan we need today. If the development doesn’t work for our entire community - not just the ones in closest proximity, but for our entire community - then it’s a bad plan. If it checks those boxes and we can make it work, and some residents still don’t like it, does it work for the majority? And if it does, then it should be a yes.”

The vote on the TIF is likely to be scheduled at the next Village of Sugar Grove Board Meeting at on Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.