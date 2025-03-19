Campton Township renews waste service program with LRS

The Campton Township Solid Waste Disposal District has renewed its sold waste disposal deal with LRS for five years beginning April 1.

LRS has been servicing Campton Township residents since April 2020. The new agreement includes expanded services for open spaces and events, and minor adjustments to the program offerings, according to a release from LRS.

Residents with LRS service will see a rate increase in April – 3.3% for 65- and 95-gallon waste carts, and 4.3% for 35-gallon waste carts, Katie Neary, Director of Government Affairs for LRS, said in the news release.

“LRS has consistently provided excellent service, earning strong appreciation from residents and we’re honored to continue providing service for this community,” Neary said in the release.

One highlight of the renewed deal is LRS’ commitment to driving awareness for sustainable practices within the community. The company’s annual sustainability report will be published in April and numerous other resources currently on LRS’ website will be made available to Campton Township residents in 2025, according to the release.

Bryan Kerwin, president of the disposal district, expressed enthusiasm for the renewed contract.

“We are excited to extend our contract with LRS for another five years. The expertise of the more senior members of our board and the fair negotiating process were key factors in achieving this extension,” Kerwin said in the release. “We look forward to continuing this successful collaboration and providing excellent waste disposal services to our residents.”

Alongside the renewal, Campton Township residents who participated in LRS’ yard waste and organics cart program in 2024 can expect the program to begin again on April 1. LRS will also continue its summer electronic waste collection and send out a brochure to all residents with further program details in the coming months.

Residents looking to newly enroll should contact LRS by email at CamptonTownship@LRSRecycles.com or by phone at 844-633-3577.